How YSL Beauty Made A Special Cameo In Justine Skye’s Latest Video

Courtesy of YSL Beauty

Justine Skye’s latest music video, Twisted Fantasy, featuring Rema, was just released, and it’s a visual masterpiece everyone needs to witness. The captivating production described by Skye as “a journey to a different dimension where thoughts and visions meet in a dream within a dream,” features the artist strutting her stuff through a scad of dreamy and tranquil spaces—all while looking absolutely stunning, of course. When it came to Skye’s makeup, however, it wasn’t all about the high-glam as one would expect, with the star instead opting for an easy glow, subtle eye, and a glossy lip complements of YSL Beauty.

So why is YSL’s Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Balm in the shade Beige Satin such a big deal? So much so that the sleek tube made its own cameo appearance in the video? Well for starters, the hyaluronic acid microspheres seal in moisture in the lips for eight hours and actually soften the skin, making them perfect for an all-day music video shoot. Besides that, it’s the perfect Black girl-friendly balm, with the nude hue dishing out enough color payoff that it can be seen even under brightest of lights with a touch of shimmer to really make your pout pop. It was the perfect addition to Skye’s makeup look and natural beauty, proving to be the second star of the May 26 video release.

The Beige Satin shade that Skye wore is part of YSL’s new Burning Chilis collection with all lippies made with 65% essential oils to make your lips look healthy and nourished after four weeks of continued application. So treat yourself and your lips to the latest and greatest from the luxury brand, we promise you won’t regret it.

YSL’s Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Balm in Beige Satin Courtesy of YSL Beauty available at Sephora $38