June Was A Memorable Month For Summer Beauty Launches

The month of June was jam-packed with festivities, and we enjoyed the chance to express gratitude for the people in our lives, our culture, and the beginning of a new season.

All throughout the month, we celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community for their brilliance, creativity, and self-expression, and brands that are doing the work towards making the world a more inclusive and equitable space. To help you achieve your aspirations for radiant skin on Doughnut Day, we were well-behaved and offered you the details on the latest trend, the “Glazed Doughnut” aesthetic.

On Father’s Day, we had the privilege of letting that father figure in our life know how much we cherished him. We opted to get him colognes and clothes that would keep him on the “Still got it” list rather than ties and tools. We made it clear that Juneteenth was more than just a day off from work; it was also a chance for us to support our local economy, our family, and our community.

After officially embracing the summer solstice on June 21, it was time to hit the beach in our favorite swimsuits, keeping in mind to use SPF lotions and other forms of beauty products to protect our skin.

The products in our carts that are still available for the duration of the summer are listed below. From pleasantly scented colognes for him to luxurious skincare for her, we have everything you need to make this season one to remember.