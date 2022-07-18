June Was A Memorable Month For Summer Beauty Launches

The month of June was jam-packed with festivities, and we enjoyed the chance to express gratitude for the people in our lives, our culture, and the beginning of a new season.
All throughout the month, we celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community for their brilliance, creativity, and self-expression, and brands that are doing the work towards making the world a more inclusive and equitable space. To help you achieve your aspirations for radiant skin on Doughnut Day, we were well-behaved and offered you the details on the latest trend, the “Glazed Doughnut” aesthetic.
On Father’s Day, we had the privilege of letting that father figure in our life know how much we cherished him. We opted to get him colognes and clothes that would keep him on the “Still got it” list rather than ties and tools. We made it clear that Juneteenth was more than just a day off from work; it was also a chance for us to support our local economy, our family, and our community.
After officially embracing the summer solstice on June 21, it was time to hit the beach in our favorite swimsuits, keeping in mind to use SPF lotions and other forms of beauty products to protect our skin.
The products in our carts that are still available for the duration of the summer are listed below. From pleasantly scented colognes for him to luxurious skincare for her, we have everything you need to make this season one to remember.
01
essence Cosmetics Lash Princess Liner
The newest addition to the illustrious royal family is also your new favorite eyeliner for stunning looks that make your eyes sparkle!
Photo Courtesy of essence
02
Billie Body Buffer Bar
This new exfoliating bar is loaded with jojoba beads to prevent ingrown hairs and is made to gently exfoliate your skin prior to shaving. Skin and hair are left silky and oh-so-smooth thanks to ingredients like aloe and shea.
Photo Courtesy of Billie
03
COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Lip Flip Liner
The lip-flip look can be easily achieved at home by instantly contouring your lips. Your kisser’s shape and dimension are improved by the silky, smooth composition. The lip liner, which comes in 10 hues, has a silky, smooth texture made of coconut oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid that provides you with comfortable, attractive lips.
Photo Courtesy of Covergirl
04
Touchland Power Mist Beach Coco
With this concoction of delectable pineapple, refreshing coconut water, and rich vanilla, you can transport yourself to a far-off tropical paradise. Touchland Power Mist’s pulverizer spray system ensures that the quickly evaporating and moisturizing sanitizer formula is evenly distributed across your hands to kill 99.99 percent of harmful, illness-causing germs. It comes packaged in a sleek, contemporary container that is the ideal size for your pocket.
Photo Courtesy of Touchland
05
L’OREAL Infallible Grip 30H Precision Felt Liner
The new long-wear formula that everyone wants is an eyeliner that is simple to use and has a color that lasts up to 30 hours. The waterproof and smudge-proof liner tip offers an incredibly accurate application for the ideal cat or graphic eye and has a felt construction for a comfortable grasp. Available in blue, green, gray, black, and brown.
Photo Courtesy of L’OREAL
06
LANO Lips Fruity Jellybalm
The popular 101 Fruity gets a redesign with a sheer fruity tint that leaves your lips smooth, bouncy, and shiny. The long-lasting hydration comes in two flavors, strawberry and watermelon, and is made up of 99 percent natural ingredients and 1 percent natural fruit extract.
Photo Courtesy of Lano
07
L’OREAL Infallible Up-to-24HR Soft Matte Bronzer
The newest long-wear bronzer adds sun-kissed qualities to a range of skin tones. This bronzer offers a color that is exceptionally light and natural-looking while still avoiding transfer. With its cutting-edge micro-grip technology, this soft matte solution offers an even application and up to 24 hours of wear. Additionally, it is waterproof, sweatproof, and heatproof.
Photo Courtesy of L’OREAL
08
Pacifica ACTIVIST VOLUME Volume & Curl Mascara
The unique recipe combines plant fibers, waxes, and resins to quickly curl lashes and add amazing volume without sacrificing length, curl, or volume. The long-wearing, weightless, and washable formula is made with a Vegan Curl Activator Brush designed to load up lashes for maximum volume.
Photo Courtesy of Pacifica
09
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Commit Me Not Temporary Hair
Lime Crime’s new Unicorn Hair Temporary Hair Color is a casual color-change-up that washes away after one night of fun! Available in three shades, this 100% Vegan & Cruelty-Free formula dries down without leaving the hair feeling stiff and has a sweet sugary citrus vanilla scent leaving your locks smelling delicious. You can easily comb through your strands after applying and the product will wash out after 1-2 washes with any shampoo – so you can create & express without the commitment of your average hair dye!
Photo Courtesy of Lime Crime
10
LYS Beauty’s No Limits Cream Bronzer Sticks
With the help of this cream bronzer stick, you can clearly define, sculpt, and warm up your skin. The buildable, creamy formula mixes seamlessly while imparting a sun-kissed hue. This bronzer, which is made with rosehip oil, gives skin the desired warmth while muffling the appearance of roughness and flaws.
Photo Courtesy of LYS
11
Versed WEEKEND GLOW DAILY BRIGHTENING MOISTURIZER
This non-comedogenic, lightweight moisturizer firms skin, strengthens the moisture barrier and helps to lighten discoloration. Without clogging pores or upsetting sensitive skin, its non-greasy composition is enhanced with two stabilized, quickly absorbing forms of vitamin C that act deep within the skin to produce even superior gleaming and firming results.
Photo Courtesy of Versed
12
Superzero Softest Touch Shave Bar
With its thick, foaming lather and enhanced razor glide, this bar gets hair and skin ready for a close shave while protecting the skin from irritation. It is made with moisturizing Jojoba Oil, moisturizing Macadamia Seed Oil, calming Reishi Extract, and moisture-retaining Ceramides that preserve the skin barrier and increase moisture retention.
Photo Courtesy Superzero
13
MAKE BEAUTY CONTINUUM GEL EYELINER
This smudge-proof, waterproof gel eyeliner enhances and draws attention to the eye area. A vegan wax mixture helps to increase color payoff, while a silky glide helps seal in color.
Photo Courtesy of MAKE
14
Glamnetic Hello Kitty and Friends POMPOMPURIN
You can represent your favorite Sanrio characters at your fingertips with these eight press-on nail styles in common shapes, including short coffin and short almond.
Photo Courtesy of Glamnetic
15
Fenty Skin’s Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil
Fenty Skin’s triple cherry complex, which combines sweet cherry seed oil, Barbados cherry, and wild cherry extracts, helps to deeply nourish, condition, and soften lips. Jojoba seed and rosehip fruit oils help to lock in moisture. The transparent, non-sticky solution glides easily over lips with the plush doe-foot applicator. For additional pleasure, it also boasts a delicious aroma with cherry hints.
Photo Courtesy of Fenty Skin
16
JVN Complete Air Dry Cream
A gentle styling cream shapes and smooths all hair types while providing humidity protection. It eliminates frizz, enhances natural texture without crunchiness or flakes, and delivers a touchable, buildable hold.
Photo Courtesy of JVN
17
MATTR Vegan Collagen Tinted Moisturizer
The first vegan collagen tinted moisturizer made especially for men addresses a number of the main issues with male skin, such as redness, irritation, dryness, and dullness, while also adding a little color and improving skin elasticity.
Photo Courtesy of MATTR
18
Juices & Botanics The Drip Men’s Beard Hair Growth Elixir
The Drip Men’s Beard Hair Growth Elixir has been designed and manufactured using natural oils such as grapeseed, golden jojoba, marula, and argan to nourish, hydrate, and soften hair strands for men’s beard and hair development.
Photo Courtesy of Juice & Botanics
19
FaceGym Cheat Mask
This effective overnight resurfacing mask can help you mimic a good night’s sleep. Clinical studies have shown that it enhances the appearance of your skin while you are sleeping. This innovative mask addresses important facial problems like hyperpigmentation, aging from lifestyle, brightening, and blemishes for an overnight face transformation. It is powered by a tri-acid blend of succinic acid, lactic acid, and prebiotic bio ferment.
Photo Courtesy of FaceGym
20
good light Order Of The Eclipse Hyaluronic Cream
This enchanted cream will immediately saturate your skin with nutritious ingredients that will penetrate deep into your pores. It will leave behind a smooth finish and a magical sparkle. Protect, boost, strengthen, and do it again!.
Photo Courtesy of good light
21
OLAPLEX No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo
OLAPLEX No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo eliminates heavy metals and pollution from the hair in addition to oils, product buildup, minerals, and chlorine, unlike other clarifying shampoos. Olaplex’s proprietary bond-building technology re-links bonds to restore and strengthen hair without stripping or drying it out.
Photo Courtesy of Olaplex
22
Pili Ani Classic Lotion
The Classic Lotion’s hypoallergenic composition and silky texture provide a smooth start to your day. Vitamin E, carotenoids, and antioxidants are abundant in this special moisturizing and nourishing lotion, which also helps to firm skin and prevent the signs of early aging.
Photo Courtesy Pili Ani
23
Beautyblender BOUNCE™ Magic Fit Creamy Bronzer & Highlighter Duo
This sleek bronzer, highlighter, and contour kit, which comes in four shades, makes it incredibly simple to define your features and enhance your glow. With this ultra-blendable combination of a ground-breaking pH-adjusting matte bronzer and buildable bouncy gel-cream highlighter gives you the pro-artist look without the effort.
Photo Courtesy of Beautyblender
24
Meera Beauty Co The Devine
Everything about this palette, from the colors within to the cover art, was carefully chosen by Deveraux Banx as a love letter to the thriving community of Black beauty makers. Banx reinterpreted Renaissance art through the lens of Black beauty.
Photo Courtesy of Meera Beauty
25
Boy Smells Marble Fruit Candle
As a personal metaphor based on Boy Smells co-founder Matthew Herman’s childhood memory of a set of scales in his grandparents’ home displaying marble fruit of all colors and sizes, Marble Fruit symbolizes the celebration of owning one’s identity and inner self-acceptance while reflecting on the theme “Nurture Your Nature.” Pear, pink peppercorn, nectarine, jasmine, rose centifolia, sandalwood, cedar, and ambrox are among the scents noted.
Photo Courtesy of Boy Smells
26
Rose Inc Solar Infusion Soft-Focus Cream Bronzer
$36
An enhancing bronzer that revives skin luminosity while softening the emphasis and warming the complexion. Rose oil revitalizes dull skin, tourmaline, and quartz blur pores and texture, and vitamins C and E offer potent antioxidant protection with squalane for 100% plant-derived moisture that offers weightless hydration.
Photo Courtesy Rose Inc
27
Gisou Honey Infused Beauty Balm
37
The multipurpose balm, created to be the summer BFF for your skin, is a non-sticky oil-balm blend with the highest concentration of botanicals from the Mirsalehi Bee Garden. It penetrates the skin to reveal a softer, smoother, more supple complexion, perfect for glowing skin.
Photo Courtesy of Gisou
28
Alo Daily SPF Face Moisturizer
$38
Super-antioxidants from amla berries and vitamin C are combined in this cutting-edge formula with moisture-locking squalane, a broad-spectrum, pure SPF 20 in the form of zinc oxide, and protection from UVA, UVB, and blue light. The result? An invisible, fast absorbing hybrid moisturizer/SPF that instantly brightens, visibly conceals blemishes and imparts a healthy glow throughout the day.
Photo Courtesy of Alo
29
KORA Organics Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser
After a long day of environmental exposure, use a certified organic, skin-friendly pH gel cleanser that turns into foam to gently but thoroughly remove dirt, oil, and other pollutants from the skin, leaving it clean and cleansed. With the help of certified organic turmeric, noni, aloe, and saccharide isomerate, your skin will be thoroughly cleansed, free of pollutants, and brightened without becoming dry or irritated.
Photo Courtesy of Kora Organics
30
Nu Skin Nutricentials Complexion Protection
An innovative blend of worry-free plant extracts known as Nu Skin’s Bioadaptive Botanical Complex is used in this lightweight, broad-spectrum SPF 50 mineral sunscreen, which is just in time for summer. This dual-action sunscreen also shields from harmful blue light and infrared rays to help prevent obvious discoloration and dull-looking skin.
Photo Courtesy of Nu Skin
31
LANSHIN Scalp Stimulator
This low-tech, high-touch tool is expertly crafted from premium Xiu Yan Jade and is specifically created to simultaneously stimulate several acupressure points on the scalp to encourage increased blood and qi (energy) flow to the scalp, both of which are essential for a healthy scalp and hair in Chinese medicine practice.
Photo Courtesy of Lanshin
32
Farmacy 1% Vitamin A Retinol Serum
This innovative retinol serum, the third in their Science Activated collection, firms and addresses the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles with two powerful retinoids for retinol benefits, doubled. Fruit seed oils that have been recycled completely the hydrating and moisturizing recipe.
Photo Courtesy of Farmacy
33
Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant
This powder, which is formulated with oat, coconut, and botanical extracts high in Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs), lathers up richly and gently to remove dead skin cells. In addition to replenishing key minerals and hyaluronic acid to refill the skin’s moisture barrier for more hydrated, healthy-looking skin, this relaxing product cleanses dulling surface debris for a more even skin tone and texture.
Photo Courtesy of Dermalogica
34
Rahua ENCHANTED ISLAND™ ESSENTIAL HAIR CARE SET
This shampoo and conditioner feature Rahua, Morete, and Sacha Inchi oils, as well as vitamins and nutrients derived from plants. A tropical scent of natural Guava and coconut is left behind by this moisturizing, nutrient-dense mixture for all hair types.
Photo Courtesy of Rahua
35
Westman Atelier Vital Pressed Skincare Powder
This skin powder, which contains vitamin C, antioxidants, and probiotics, has been micro-milled and compressed into a shine-sweeping powder that really improves the texture of the skin.
Photo Courtesy of Westman Atelier
36
ELOREA THE ELEMENTS signature Candle
Each candle is individually made in small amounts using premium ingredients that aren’t typically seen in candles, such as Jeju lime, hand-picked Bosung green tea, Goheung cypress, and Pocheon jasmine. The soy coconut candles have a 60-hour burn period, are paraben and paraffin free, and are expertly balanced for an all-encompassing throw.
Photo Courtesy of Elorea
37
Ursa Major Mountain Glow Golden Serum
This super serum has all the makings of an Ursa Major bestseller: it contains 44 clean actives at clinically-tested active levels, has a really wonderful cream-to-oil texture, costs less than $100, and uses a variety of forest-infused ingredients for that healthy mountain glow.
Photo Courtesy of Ursa Major
38
OTM Vanity Case St Tropez
This is not your ordinary makeup bag! While it is very stylish, the interior of the bags is lined with PristiniumTM, an ultra-thin, cutting-edge polymer that maintains the products’ temperature as if they were still on your bathroom counter.
Photo Coutesy of OTM
39
Jimmy Choo Man Aqua
The woody sea eau de toilette, which is as powerful as it is modest and has been painstakingly constructed around a typically male fougere structure, was created to evoke the scent of the ocean.
Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Choo
40
The Skinny Confidential’s The Pink Balls Face Massager
In order to minimize the appearance of fine lines and dark circles as well as, of course, sculpt, this innovative tool comfortably rolls over the contours of the face (think: under the eye, brow bone, cheekbones, etc.).
Photo Courtesy of Skinny Confidential
41
SKKN by KIM THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
$575
Radiant and rejuvenated skin begins with The Complete Collection. Through clean and uncompromising formulas, all nine products work together to nourish, smooth, and hydrate the skin for a long-lasting glow. The collection includes: cleanser, exfoliator, toner, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, eye cream, face cream, oil drops, and night oil.
Photo Courtesy of SKKN by Kim
