Everyone’s Favorite Clean Beauty Skincare Line, Josie Maran, Is Getting A Brand Refresh

The girls are loving clean, sustainable beauty and even moreso, those that were created with a conscience.

We are the girls and Josie Maran is the clean beauty pioneer that was among the first to combine earth-friendly practices with luxurious formulas. In fact, she was one of QVC’s brightest stars and top sellers, whenever the brand graced the network.

Now, the brand is celebrating its next chapter — a complete reimagining of Josie Maran’s most beloved products.

The Argan oil-powered staples that were some of the first to champion the natural potency of pure oils, such as its 100% Pure Argan Oil, Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter and Argan Oil + Sugar Balm Body Scrub will each available in more sustainable packaging with refills, while its 100% Pure Argan Oil is now even lighter thanks to a new sourcing and cold pressing system.

Additionally, the Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter and Argan Oil + Sugar Balm Body Scrub will now come in 3 new clean fragrances (Topless Tangerine, Bohemian Fig and Vanilla Vibezzz) each made with 100% plant-based fruit and plant essences.

“As a Northern cali kid I was raised to question the status quo—especially the chemicals in everyday products,” says Josie Maran, Founder, CEO and CCO. “I’ve always believed Mama Nature held all the answers. And that true beauty is chic and clean and effective. Why should you have to compromise?”

The brand refresh will reintroduce Maran’s hero products exclusively with Sephora, marking what will be sure to revitalize an already world renowned, sought-after, go-to brand known for its cruelty-free products and effective, radiant skincare results.

The reimagined Josie Maran products will be available with the Clean At Sephora seal at Sephora stores and online and josiemaran.com beginning February 29th.