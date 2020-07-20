Jordyn Woods Pays Homage To Sade In New Photos

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Sade is one of those humble celebrities we can’t get enough of. She’s also one of those legends whose iconic looks other celebrities can’t get enough of re-creating.

On Sunday, Jordyn Woods posted her own nod to the singer by remaking Sade’s classic 1980’s denim-on-denim style. With the simple caption “Smooth operator,” she set Instagram ablaze; and some of Tinseltown’s best applauded her tribute.

She nailed the singer’s signature style, equipped with the sleek low ponytail, red lipstick, and quiet disposition. And like Sade, her undeniable beauty jumped off the page despite her demure expression.

Over the years we’ve seen several celebrities, influencers and super fans honor the legend with this exact look, as well as those on some of her notable album covers. Her face has been immortalized on clothing, stickers and even coffee mugs. Drake loves the artist so much, he’s gone as far as tattooing her image on his torso to salute her—not once but twice.

We’re not sure if we’d go the permanent-ink route, but we love the many ways that celebrities show their respect for this queen who has paved the way for all of us in music and in beauty.