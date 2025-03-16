HomeBeauty

Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments

In honor of her 37th birthday, here are our favorite beauty moments from the singer.
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
By Larry Stansbury ·

Jhené Aiko is the definition of ethereal beauty—radiating that effortless glow we all crave. From her flawless, dewy skin to her signature soft glam, the singer-songwriter embodies a holistic approach all about self-care, mindfulness, and embracing her natural essence.

Whether she’s serving looks on the red carpet or blessing us with a fresh-faced moment on Instagram, Jhené keeps it real with skincare rituals rooted in hydration, plant-based ingredients, and intentional wellness. This same approach is applied to her recently launched body care brand, jhenétics, as well.

When we look back on her career, for example, The Souled Out singer was giving us keeping it cute and classy when she embraced a no-makeup look with a long side-part braid at the 2013 Moët & Chandon Rosé Lounge Los Angeles Presents Big Sean event. In 2015, at the Africa Music Awards, she saw a bold eyeshadow moment with dramatic eyelashes, brown highlighter, and nude lipstick to be fitting.

Then, at Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2017, the Chilombo singer was the star of the show with her braids pulled back, long eyelashes, and a nude highlighter. Fast forward to 2022—at Super Bowl LVI’s pregame show, she performed America the Beautiful with sleek, straight hair, cat eyeliner, and glossy lips. That same year, on Day 2 of the Sol Blume Festival, she hit the stage with her hair in a top knot, accented by diamonds on her eyes.

In honor of her 37th birthday, here are some of the singer’s most inspiring beauty moments.

Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 29: Jhene Aiko attends Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland’s Costume Couture at Poppy on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Ciroc)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 13: Singer Jhene Aiko attends Moet Rose Lounge Los Angeles hosted by Big Sean at The London West Hollywood on August 13, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Moet Rose)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 05: Jhene Aiko performs during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 5, 2014 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Jhene Aiko attends the Roc Nation Grammy brunch on February 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 01: Singer Jhene Aiko attends the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 01: Musician Jhene Aiko attends the official CFDA Fashion Awards after party co-Hosted by Refinery29 at The Top of The Standard on June 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Refinery29)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Jhene Aiko performs onstage during day 1 of Wireless Festival 2015 at Finsbury Park on June 28, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA- JULY 18: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT) Jhene Aiko seen on the red carpet at the 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards on July 18,2015 at the Durban International Conference Centre in Durban,South Africa. The MTV Africa Music Awards celebrate and honour the continent’s talent. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images )
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 05: Jhen Aiko performs on Day 1 at the 2015 Bumbershoot Festival at Seattle Center on September 5, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 02: Jhene Aiko attends the Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards – Arrivals at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 2, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 02: Jhene Aiko attends NYLON’s Annual Young Hollywood May Issue Event With Cover Star Rowan Blanchard at Avenue on May 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 06: Jhene Aiko attends the premiere of Fathom Events ‘Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life’ at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on June 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 28: Jhene Aiko attends Chanel Party to Celebrate the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCO on February 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Jhene Aiko attends Spotify’s 2nd Annual Secret Genius Awards at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/WireImage)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Jhené Aiko performs America the Beautiful during the Super Bowl LVI Pregame at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Singer Jhene Aiko performs on Day 2 of Sol Blume Festival 2022 at Discovery Park on May 01, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 15: Jhene Aiko performs during Jhene Aiko In Concert at State Farm Arena on July 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
TOPICS: 