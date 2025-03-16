Jhené Aiko’s Standout Beauty Moments

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jhené Aiko is the definition of ethereal beauty—radiating that effortless glow we all crave. From her flawless, dewy skin to her signature soft glam, the singer-songwriter embodies a holistic approach all about self-care, mindfulness, and embracing her natural essence.

Whether she’s serving looks on the red carpet or blessing us with a fresh-faced moment on Instagram, Jhené keeps it real with skincare rituals rooted in hydration, plant-based ingredients, and intentional wellness. This same approach is applied to her recently launched body care brand, jhenétics, as well.

When we look back on her career, for example, The Souled Out singer was giving us keeping it cute and classy when she embraced a no-makeup look with a long side-part braid at the 2013 Moët & Chandon Rosé Lounge Los Angeles Presents Big Sean event. In 2015, at the Africa Music Awards, she saw a bold eyeshadow moment with dramatic eyelashes, brown highlighter, and nude lipstick to be fitting.

Then, at Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2017, the Chilombo singer was the star of the show with her braids pulled back, long eyelashes, and a nude highlighter. Fast forward to 2022—at Super Bowl LVI’s pregame show, she performed America the Beautiful with sleek, straight hair, cat eyeliner, and glossy lips. That same year, on Day 2 of the Sol Blume Festival, she hit the stage with her hair in a top knot, accented by diamonds on her eyes.

In honor of her 37th birthday, here are some of the singer’s most inspiring beauty moments.