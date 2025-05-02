Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Jessica Williams is no stranger to a good scent memory. Like many of us who grew up rushing to Bath & Body Works with allowance money in hand, she still vividly remembers her cucumber melon era. “You couldn’t tell me nothing,” she tells ESSENCE. “There was no subtlety. Glitter all over my lids and that anti-bac gel with the little beads? I was that girl.”

Now, the actress, comedian, and self-care advocate is partnering with Bath & Body Works in a full-circle moment—this time as the face of the brand’s Aromatherapy line. The campaign, fittingly titled “Come to Your Senses,” centers on the power of scent to ground us in the present moment. And for Williams, it couldn’t come at a better time.

Between filming the third season of Shrinking and diving into new hobbies (she’s been learning the guitar and reading more physical books), Williams has been focused on disconnecting from screens and reconnecting with her body and mind. “I’ve been trying to be more intentional,” she says. “Self-care isn’t just about a face mask. It’s lotion. It’s lighting a candle. It’s wearing perfume even if I’m not going anywhere. It’s the feeling of something you can actually touch.”

Her go-to from the Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy collection? Lavender Vanilla. “I’ve used it for years. I got it for my mom, and then I stole it back from her,” she laughs. “I love how they have everything—the lotion, the body wash, even a laundry fragrance booster. There’s something so satisfying about scooping up the whole set. It’s like wearing matching underwear.”

Williams also swears by a ritual of lighting candles morning and night. “When I wake up, I open the doors, light a candle, and let the scent fill my space. Then after I walk my dog and settle in for the night, I light another one, ” she says. “It’s cozy. It makes me feel like my house smells like me. And when someone walks in and says, ‘Wow, it smells so good in here’? Whew. That’s a soul-level compliment.”

Her favorite scents? It depends on the season. “In spring, I’m into white florals like gardenia. Around Christmas, give me a candle that smells like cider or pine and I’m in heaven.” She’s also a fan of scents like lavender and bergamot. “So good. Like, wait a minute—why is this working so well?”

Overall, for Williams, “Scent is such a powerful way to check in with yourself. To ask, ‘What’s the vibe today? How am I feeling?’ I layer my fragrances like I layer my mood,” she says. “I always start with cocoa and shea butter—it’s nostalgic and grounding—and then I build from there. Sometimes it’s patchouli, sometimes neroli, depending on my day.”

And as for her beauty routine? Although she says, “being ashy is a construct,” she’s dead serious about the confidence that comes with soft, moisturized, great-smelling skin. “When I smell good, I feel good. It keeps me present. It’s this small thing I can control, and it brings me back to myself.” In general, she keeps it simple. “Shower, moisturize, a few face steps, take my vitamins, and make my bed. Then I light a candle, pick my scent for the day, and do something that connects me to the present—like practicing guitar or writing. That’s how I take care of me.” Now that’s grown woman luxury.