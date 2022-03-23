Jergens Is Recalling This Moisturizer Due To Possible Contamination

If you have a bottle of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer on your vanity, then you may want to get rid of it because of possible bacterial contamination.

Customers should check if they have 3-ounce or 10-ounce packs of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer because they may contain pluralibacter gergoviae, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Although the bacteria are usually harmless to healthy people, pluralibacter gergoviae can cause infections in immunocompromised patients, according to the FDA. Similar bacterial contaminations have resulted in the recall of a number of consumer products.

As a precaution, Kao USA is urging “consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion.”

Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizers that were recalled were made between October 1, 2021, and October 18, 2021. They’ve already been taken out of the company’s warehouses, and Kao USA is working with retailers to get them off store shelves.

Customers can check the lot codes on the back of the bottles to see if their moisturizer is affected. Each one starts with “ZU.”

Lot codes for the 3 ounce size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for a pack of 3) include: ZU712851, ZU712871, ZU712911, ZU722881, ZU712861, ZU712881, and ZU722851.

Affected lot codes for the 10-ounce size (UPC 019100109988) include ZU722741, ZU722781, ZU732791, ZU732811, ZU722771, ZU732781, ZU732801 and ZU732821.

If a client has one of these bottles, they should contact Kao USA at 1-800-742-8798 for a free replacement coupon. Consumers will receive a postage-paid label and a plastic bag in the mail to return the product.