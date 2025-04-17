Jayson Tatum Gets Personal About Grooming, Confidence, And His Full-Circle Moment With Coach

Courtesy of Coach

When Jayson Tatum walks into a room, he doesn’t just bring NBA superstar energy—he brings intention, style, and that signature “you look like you smell good” confidence. Now, the basketball phenom is channeling all of that into a heartfelt partnership with Coach, fronting a new fragrance campaign that feels as personal as it is powerful.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” Tatum tells ESSENCE. “When I was around 10 or 11, my mom got me a brown Coach money clip for my birthday. It made me feel grown—like I had some responsibility. Fast forward to now, being an official partner with Coach feels like that little kid is living his dream.”

Coach’s newest fragrance—bold, vibrant, and made to turn heads—resonates deeply with Tatum’s own style philosophy. “There’s no better compliment than someone stopping you to say, ‘Hey, you smell nice,’” he says. “That’s the kind of confidence this fragrance gives you. You could be in a suit at a black-tie event or just heading out for the night—but if you smell good, you walk different. You hold your head higher.”

When asked what this scent evokes for him, Tatum doesn’t hesitate: “Extreme confidence.” And that mindset isn’t reserved just for game days or red carpets—it’s something he brings into every area of his life, from personal grooming to fatherhood.

“I shower like three or four times a day,” he laughs. “I’ve got my face wash, my moisturizer, my beard oil, and my gel for my curls. Then I’m out the door.” His go-to confidence boost? “A fresh cut. There’s nothing like stepping out of the barber chair. You feel unstoppable.”

Beyond grooming, Tatum’s wellness routine is grounded in family. “Being a dad, doing the everyday stuff—school pickups, parent-teacher conferences—that brings me peace,” he shares. “It reminds me I’m more than just an athlete.”

While the Coach campaign marks a major milestone, Tatum is embracing the unknown with gratitude and openness. “I never thought a fragrance campaign would take me to my first New York Fashion Week,” he reflects. “I don’t know what’s next—but I’m excited for whatever’s coming.”

One thing’s for sure: Jayson Tatum isn’t just redefining what it means to be an NBA star—he’s rewriting the rules of modern masculinity, one spritz at a time.