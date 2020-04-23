Jason Derulo Shaved Off His Eyebrow And It Was Painful To Watch
We’re all trying to find creative ways to stave off quarantine boredom. While most of us resort to binge-watching Netflix series, apparently singer Jason Derulo is using the time to groom his eyebrows, but he may have gone a little too far. 

The Cats star is known for having iconic full brows. However, after being a victim of a bet gone wrong, fans may only recognize one of them since the 30-year-old shaved the other one completely off.

On Wednesday, the entertainer made our jaw drop when he shared a video of the unbelievable moment to Instagram, and we haven’t been able to pick it up since. 

 “Had to shave my eyebrow for a bet,” Derulo captioned the post.  To see the beauty disaster unfold, watch the clip below. 

And for Jason and anyone else struggling with barely-there brows, here are 8 of the best brow products for creating brows that look like the real deal.

