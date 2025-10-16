A Pregnant Jasmine Tookes Opened The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show In This Shimmering Body Oil

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

At last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, veteran angel Jasmine Tookes doused her body in an unlabeled bottle of body oil, keeping her secret to glowing skin as tight-lipped as Victoria. But, this year, her secret is out.

At nine months pregnant, Tookes opened this year’s show in a sleek blowout, sculpted blush, shimmering lip gloss, and above all, skin that was just as light-catching as her pearled wings. To complement her natural pregnancy glow, makeup artist Pat McGrath massaged the Golden Hour Glow Body Oil, a sun-kissed body oil with golden shimmer, into her pearlescent skin.

“A few of us were wearing the Awakening and Golden Hour oils, still in sample form,” she says about the secret debut of her beauty brand, Brunel, on VS angels last year. Now, as of May, her brand is officially launched. “To return this year, open the show, and see Brunel bottles backstage and on the other models is a dream come true,” she says, passing around what she called “confidence in a bottle”, an oil all the angels were begging to try.

Since her first show in 2012 and earning her wings in 2015, Tookes is an Angel others aspire to be. From her timeless beauty to mesmerizing strut, and even being drenched head-to-toe in oil, she knows exactly what it takes to be a supermodel. “As a model, I know that you’re never truly ready without a body glow,” she says. “The glow, the scent, the feeling; it’s everything I envisioned.”