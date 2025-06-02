Jasmine Tookes’s ‘Everything Shower’ Secret? Drugstore Bodycare

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes recently revealed the secret behind her supermodel skin—and it’s more affordable than you think. In a TikTok video, Tookes, now the founder of skincare wellness brand Brunel, unveiled the product line-up she uses in her “everything shower”: all drugstore body care.

“When I tell you that my entire feed is ‘Black girl shower Tok’, that’s all it is,” she says in the video. “So, I figured why don’t I get involved and show you guys my hygiene routine and what I use to have the most gorgeous, clean, and smell good skin, and the most incredible combos, and a lot of it is drugstore brands.”

With the rise of celebrity and luxury body care, the beauty and personal care market is projected to generate over $677 billion dollars this year. From $80 dollar celebrity-endorsed creams to $50 dollar ingredient-conscious body cleansers, luxury products often upsell ingredients you can get the same results from for half the price at the drugstore—and Tookes’ shower routine proves it.

Korean Bath Mitt

First, she uses a Korean bath mitt twice a week to exfoliate dead skin (similar to an African net sponge). But, the key to soft skin isn’t just the mitt, it’s how she uses it. “I oftentimes see people using these mitts the wrong way,” she says. Instead of using body wash on the mitt, she lets her skin soak in warm or hot water to loosen up the dead skin, then in a circular motion, uses the mitt to rub it all off. “You will literally see the dead skin coming off of your body,” she says. “It’s kind of gross but also insanely satisfying.”

Body Wash

Exfoliating before her body wash, the next step is to wash away all the remaining dead skin with a $13 dollar Dove Glow Recharge Body Wash (which also has an exfoliating texture). Pumping an empty bottle, “when I tell you I’m obsessed with this body wash, I can’t get enough of it,” she laughs. “The kind of scents that I do love in the shower are scents that are very invigorating and open the senses.”

Turning up the steam in her shower, her pores are often completely open when she bathes, which makes exfoliating much more effective. Enriched with a brightening serum and vitamin C, the tropical citrus body wash is part of how Tookes’ maintains her skin’s luminosity.

Body Scrub

While over-exfoliation may cause dry skin, especially for darker skin tones which are more prone, building an effective exfoliation routine for Tookes means cycling her products. The $9 dollar Dr. Teal’s Shea Sugar Scrub is one of her favorite (and most affordable) products she uses and “smells like you’ve just left a spa,” she says, specifically showing off the lavender scent. “Some might do their scrub first and then their body wash, but I personally like doing the body wash, just getting off the first layer of everything and then scrubbing everything off.”

Body Lotion

“TikTok persuaded me to buy this lotion and I’m so happy I did,” she says, revealing the eos 24-Hour Moisture Body Lotion in the scent “vanilla cashmere”. If your skin is extremely dry and rough, however, the La Roche-Posay Body Moisturizer is rich in prebiotic thermal water, shea butter, and niacinamide is another one of Tookes’ recommendations. The $20-dollar moisturizer is “a little bit more pricey, but this one’s great if you don’t want any scent to sort of clash with anything,” she says.

Body Butter

Not a drugstore product, but still one in the model’s line-up is the Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter in the amber and white musk scent “golden hour”. “I literally get these on refills,” she says, religiously squeezing the moisturizing and firming body butter from a refill pouch back into the jar.

Deodorant

If you’re looking for a deodorant that smells like Jasmine Tookes, she uses the Salt & Stone Santal scent (which is now called Santal & Vetiver). “This is hands down the best-smelling deodorant,” she says. “You’re getting that muskiness but then with the mix of that amber conconut-ty thing that’s going on. Perfect layering.”

Her Ultimate ‘Everything Shower’ Scent Combination

“Now, let me put you onto the most incredible scent combo for the girls that like the vanilla, sort of coconut-ty jasmine, a little bit woody scent,” she says, layering the eos lotion with her Brunel Awakening Body Oil. “I literally will come out the bathroom and my husband is like, ‘what are you wearing?’” She also pairs the oil with the Josie Maran body butter, which both have similar aroma profiles. “The layering combo you’re getting here is just insane.”

Her Body Care Secret for Soft, Hydrated Skin

“The huge, huge benefit I tell people all the time is a lot of times they’ll put on their lotions, they’ll go throughout their day, and then they feel dry,” Tookes says. “Obviously because you didn’t put oil on. You need to lock-in your moisture with an oil on top.” With most of her body care under $20 dollars, the secret to an effective routine doesn’t have to be attached to a double-digit price tag—in fact, the more affordable products may even be better.