It’s A Sunkissed Summer – 9 Body Bronzers To Try For The Ultimate Glow

With the spring and summer months near, that means a few things for your beauty stash: The time has come to update your skincare rotation with a lightweight, summer-appropriate face moisturizer, you may now commence with updating your vanity with your favorite fragrances for the season, and, if you’re prone to experiencing drier hair during the warmer months, try out a new ultra-hydrating scalp moisturizer to get you through. We save the best things for last, of course, and the ultimate way to celebrate the onset of the new season? Amplifying your glow with the best illuminating body bronzers you can find. We love jewelry and handbags as much as the next, but if your cards are played right, glowy skin may just be your best accessory yet.

Many of us are no stranger to adding face bronzer to our makeup routine, often one of the final steps before we spritz on a heaping dose of setting spray and head out to tackle the day, but if you’ve yet to try your hand and the plethora of body bronzers on the market, it’s time to add a few gems to your list. Often coming in the form of an oil, cream or lotion, body bronzers aren’t particularly new to the market, but they have indeed gotten better with time, with brands expanding their shade ranges to better fit a diverse set of customers, and eliminating the stickiness or transferability you have have experienced in the past. Now, they’re the must-have final step to top off an already show-stopping summer outfit or makeup look (not to mention the wonders it does for a bikini moment). Whether you’ve got a vacation in the sun on the way, or you just want to add a bit of shimmer to your skin on the day to day, you can’t go wrong with these body bronzers below.