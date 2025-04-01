An Inside Look At SheaMoisture's Viral Influencer Trip

Photos: Courtesy of Shatimah Brathwaite

Let’s be for real for a moment, OK? The beauty industry, as a whole, is largely oversaturated. There are an overwhelming number of products on the market, which gives consumers the privilege of choice. It also means no one owes these brands loyalty. If you piss off your target audience, they’ll go elsewhere. Simple.

Yet SheaMoisture has remained a consumer fave—not only for their efficacious formulas (that are crafted by a Black research and development team, mind you), but because of the way they pour back into the exact community they serve; far beyond their vast product assortment.

In 2022 alone, the brand poured millions into the Black community. Offering funding to help businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with numerous $100,000 grants given to business owners through the Next Black Millionaire Fund over the years.

With that in mind, it really should come as no surprise that for SheaMoisture’s first international brand trip, they’d keep that same energy—and did.

The beautiful island of Jamaica, which I am blessed enough to call home, was not just a simple backdrop for our #Sheacation, but the country’s culture was truly engrained into every aspect of the trip. From the Jamaican-first cuisine being offered on each and every menu, to the curation of daily activities, the local crafts market we shopped at—right down to a private dance lesson from legendary Jamaican dancer and choreographer Dr. L’Antoinette Stines. Even The Divine Feminine Waistbeads we wore to wine up our waists, were made by a local artisan in Kingston, the island’s capital.

“Jamaica, with its deep roots in Black and Caribbean heritage, is not only a stunning vacation destination, but also a cultural hub that inspires creativity, resilience, and community,” Brianna Wright, Head of PR & Influencer Marketing at SheaMoisture, shares with ESSENCE. “Its history, traditions, and values resonate with our global commitment to celebrating and uplifting Black communities.”

Furthermore, the hot and humid climate made it the perfect destination to put SheaMoisture’s new four-piece Curl Stretch collection to the test. The products were specifically formulated to serve the needs of tightly-coiled curls, which often experience unwanted shrinkage and dryness.

“Based on our consumer insights, we know that over 20% of Black women report struggling with length retention and have a desire for a product that works to elongate and loosen their curls,” says Obinna Keke, Chief Brand Officer at SheaMoisture. “Whether wash-and-go, braid out, or twist out, the collection allows you to retain elongated, moisturized, voluminous curls to create the look that you want. We really wanted to create a product that provides that long-lasting curl definition to get you from wash day to wash day.”

I was first introduced to the new line during Unilever’s annual editor press trip, which took place in Arizona this past January, and was excited to see how the formula would stand up in this weather—because, mek mi tell yuh, that Jamaican sun is no joke.

Celebrity hairstylist, longtime SheaMoisture educator, and Jamaica native (big up Trelawny!) Lacy Redway tested the line on local Jamaican model Trezeguet Palmer as we all watched Curl Stretch work its magic.

“Curl Stretch helps keep hair defined and elongated even in humid climates by addressing the three main causes of shrinkage: dryness, breakage, and tangles,” Keke explains. “To do this, we used key ingredients like kalahari melon oil, hyaluronic serum, and marula oil throughout the collection complete with the shampoo and conditioner, Refresher Spray and a Multi-Tasking Volume Cream that work to coat strands with lasting hydration which helps with definition and provides a protective layer against the humidity to prevent it from penetrating hair.”

Palmer’s hair was pre-washed using the Curl Stretch Shampoo and Conditioner, then Redway followed up by showing us different methods for applying the Curl Stretch Multi-Tasking Volume Cream to the hair—from finger combing to using a detangling brush—then allowed the hair to air dry.

“A lot of haircare does address the reasons behind shrinkage like dryness, breakage, and tangles, but the Curl Stretch collection is uniquely designed to address all of these reasons at once, hydrating and retaining length without any breakage and repairing hair’s internal structure for strengthened curls,” Redway shares. “The Multi-Tasking Volume Cream is the star of this collection, providing five days of curl definition with a flexible hold, which is hard to find in a curl cream.”

And well, the results, even three days later, speak for themselves.

However, according to Redway, you can expect longer definition and hydration—it just depends on how often you choose to wash your hair. “Results typically last five days with the Curl Stretch Multi-Tasking Volume Cream especially, and can be refreshed at any time using the Curl Stretch Refresher Spray,” the hairstylist shares, who recommends the line for both type 3 and 4 curls. “Use [the Refresher Spray each day] for however long you plan on wearing that style.”

But the sensorial experience of the new Curl Stretch line went beyond just the ease and efficacy of the products themselves. The fragrance offers grown gourmand notes—not the typical nauseating artificial coconut scent so many of us have had to suffer through—along with some florals for softness, which according to the brand, was completely intentional.

“This collection smells like a tropical vacation, infused with fragrance notes of juicy mango, delicate rose and whipped vanilla,” explains Keke. “We want users to be transported to an oasis of relaxation and indulgence whenever they’re doing their hair routine for the most luxurious self-care experience possible when using this collection. Every SheaMoisture consumer deserves to have a luxury experience along with the high-performance results they’ve come to expect from our products.”

Beyond the Curl Stretch collection, SheaMoisture embedded this same luxurious feeling into our overall shower and bodycare experience, namely with the new five-piece Body Wash and Bar Soap lines, that are all Black dermatologist-approved, to boot. You can choose from 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration, Coconut & Hibiscus Shea Butter, Raw Shea Butter, African Black Soap, as well as Manuka Honey & Yogurt Skin Renewal—the latter of which I have become obsessed with (like to the point where I may have to abandon my previous faves).

I love to double cleanse in the shower, so I would start off with the Manuka Honey & Yogurt Skin Renewal Bar Soap, which offers a super rich lather that smells wildly good, then followed up with the namesake Body Wash. Each one left my skin feeling soft, smooth, with a delicious, soft lingering fragrance I could not get enough of. So when I tell you I could have stayed in the shower all day with those two if I had nothing else to do—I am dead serious.

Make no mistake about it, the Sheacation was, indeed, a business trip. But I’ve come to learn that work doesn’t have to feel laborious and exhausting. Imagine a world where Black women can feel softness, ease, and enjoyment as they get to the bag? SheaMoisture showed the world that it’s more than possible.

“[This trip happened in early March,] at the meeting point of Black History Month and Women’s History Month. Hosting and experiencing a trip like this was to give Black women the flowers we deserve,” shares Wright. “It was beautiful to see women just being themselves, relaxing, being pampered to the highest point. It felt needed—now more than ever—and really set the stage for how we want to continue to elevate quality experiences with our products and beyond that, celebrate and honor the beauty and impact of the communities we serve.”