Inside Echelon Noir’s First Fashion Week Dinner

“Black creatives drive innovation and trends in the beauty industry,” says Jawara Wauchope, a celebrity hair stylist and co-founder of Echelon Noir, a production company elevating Black voices in beauty and voices. “But we are often underrepresented in leadership, brand partnerships, and spaces of recognition,” Creative Director and Echelon Noir co-founder Jarrod Lacks adds. That said, a few months after their debut “Black Hair Reimagined” runway show, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the duo blessed the community yet again with a celebration to close NYFW. Specifically, the dinner “was a way of honoring their impact, while creating a space and opportunity for creatives and brand partners to foster industry connections, build relationships, and to highlight emerging talent,” Jawara explains.

Industry experts—everyone from Allure’s Editor-In-Chief Jessica Cruel, to supermodel Precious Lee and Beyoncé’s makeup artist Sir John—gathered to mingle, dine, and uplift one another. As Wauchope states, “the energy in the room was undeniable.” Both Wauchope and Lacks loved seeing their vision come to life with: “we witnessed authentic conversation spark between creatives and brand leaders,” Lacks adds. But best of all? The joy. The room was filled with “laughter, toasts, and genuine moments of connection that felt both celebratory and deeply meaningful,” Wauchope says. “It wasn’t just a dinner, it was a community being built in real time.”

When asked why this community is so important for the two to build, Lacks puts it simply, “representation matters,” he says. “Black beauty has always been at the forefront of global influence, but too often the creators behind the culture aren’t given the recognition or resources they deserve,” he adds. Wauchope chimes in, “building this community is about changing that—creating intentional spaces where Black creatives feel seen, celebrated, and connected to opportunities that can elevate their careers and shape the future of the industry.”

Of course, when it comes to big nights out, the industry pros have self-care rituals of their own to ground and center their energy. As for the common thread, though? Intentionality. “Beauty and grooming are about showing up as our best selves, a fresh cut, gorgeous skin, and styling that reflects personality,” Wauchope says. “Mentally, it’s about grounding ourselves in gratitude and remembering why we’re doing this work. We try to be fully present so that we can show up authentically and pour into the room and into the people we’ve invited,” Lacks adds.

Now, you’re likely wondering what’s next for Echelon Noir. They will be keeping busy with upcoming masterclasses that they’re planning with expert Black stylists, makeup artists, and beauty professionals. “We’re giving consumers direct access to education and product knowledge,” Wauchope says. Additionally, they’re most excited about an upcoming mentoring workshop, in partnership with the Hope Center at FCBC, in hopes of “empowering the next generation,” says Lacks.

And don’t fret, they’re already planning the next Black Hair Reimagined show as well, which, as Wauchope says, “will be even bigger in scale and impact,” than the last. And since the first one left us in awe with works from the likes of Vernon François, Yusef Williams, Malcolm Marquez, Cyndia Harvey, and Wauchope himself, it’s safe to say we’re waiting with bated breath for the upcoming show. Regardless of what they have coming up, though, they’re keeping their ethos in mind. “This is the start of a new era where Black beauty is celebrated, shared, and reimagined on every level.”

Below, take a peak inside of Echelon Noir’s first NYFW dinner.