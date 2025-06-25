Inside Celebrity Hair Artist Kim Kimble’s New Extensions Bar

Courtesy of Kim Kimble

If there’s one thing celebrity hair artist Kim Kimble is going to do, it’s get you, as she would say, “#Kimbleized.” In others words, Kimble—who recently did Beyoncé’s hair for her Levi’s commercial—will make you feel your best. And not just in the obvious, surface level ways. For the Chicago-born, L.A.–based stylist it’s also all about the energy—helping her clients find that inner peace and confidence, too.

When it came to bringing her new facility, The Kim Kimble Extensions Bar located in the heart of Los Angeles, to life, she stood by that same ethos. “I wanted a space that looks good, smells good and is filled with good energy when you come in. We have so much fun in the salon. Our clients come in and we talk about current events and whatever [else] they want to talk about,” Kimble tells ESSENCE during an exclusive tour of the space.

That said, your relaxation journey begins upon entering the establishment, where customers are greeted by ultra-chic black and white designs—with a touch of sparkle, of course—that perfectly reflect Kimble’s personal style. “I have tried to use designers before,” she says in reference to her former salons, “and it didn’t always work out.”

This time, she did things her way. “It’s my style. I love black, I love animal print,” she says. The process wasn’t easy, though. “It took me three times to ‘get’ the floor,” Kimble admits. “We needed something that’s easy and durable for stylists to drop combs and brushes and irons and not damage it. But of course, it had to have my flair, too,” she says as she points to the twinkling ground.

Inside the space, you’ll find Kimble’s hair products and offerings—like custom extensions and wigs for clients to touch and feel—hanging on the wall. Additionally, videos and framed movie posters of her past on-camera work—think: BAPS, her tv show LA Hair, Dreamgirls and Sparkle—are on display for a jolt of inspiration.

Beyond aesthetics, the salon will lure you in with its emphasis on scalp health via a dedicated head spa. “I’ve been hearing a lot lately that hairstylists have been expecting their clients to show up with washed hair,” Kimble says. “I couldn’t believe this. I like to be pampered, I like to have my hair washed,” she asserts, detailing why she wanted to create this relaxing retreat for her clients. Not only that, “I believe that part of having healthy hair is having clean hair,” Kimble says. Additionally, there is a private scalp consultation room. “Here we can take a closer look at the condition of our clients’ scalps. This way we can protect their privacy,” she states.

Otherwise, clients can select the services that best suit their desires: everything from the “Flawless Fashionista,” which is their sew-in offering, to tape-ins, aka “the ‘IT’ girl.” Or if they want something effortless, they can opt for one of Kimble’s custom wigs—many inspired by iconic celebrity hair moments the stylist has spearheaded (Beyoncé’s bun on the B’Day cover included). “These are for people who need on-the-go styles,” she says.

This aim to support her clients on all levels comes from Kimble’s own understanding of the importance of prioritizing self-care, even when you’re a hardworking business woman. “I did this whole weight-loss challenge recently. I’m so busy and there was a time where I wasn’t eating properly, not exercising, and it led to me feeling bad and having to be on medication,” she shares. “I didn’t like that. But it’s not just a diet anymore. It’s a lifestyle change. I eat to feel good. I also love the spa and getting massages, and I love listening to relaxing music,” she says of her wellness practices.

And while she just opened her doors, Kimble is already dreaming of how she wants the extensions bar to expand. “My short-term goal is to do a couple around L.A. And then of course I want to take it across the country,” she says. And no matter where she goes, she’ll be carrying her same intentions. “We’re here to make our clients feel comfortable.”