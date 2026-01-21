Courtesy of D’Andrea Harris

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists and makeup artists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal beauty and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top glam tips.

“I’m a girl from Little Rock, Arkansas, who was told nobody would buy hair from me because nobody knew me,” founder of Dhair Boutique D’Andrea Harris tells ESSENCE. But, she saw something no one else did. “There simply weren’t realistic textures available,” she says, noticing a gap in the market for what real textured hair actually looks like. “Most hair—whether straight, wavy, or curly—had the same silky, overly processed finish.”

We’re taught “good hair” means straight or silky, which means Black women’s natural texture is often seen as undesirable—a myth Harris never fell for. “I’ve always believed that healthy, full, thick hair is good hair—no matter the texture,” she says. Whenever she walked into beauty supply stores, though, “there was nothing that truly blended with 3B, 3C, 4A, or 4B hair.”

At the time, she says Remy was considered top tier, even though she knew that wasn’t what celebrities like Beyoncé were actually wearing. “I tried the higher-tier brands—Bobbi Boss, Indian Remy, Goddess, and Velvet—but even then, it still didn’t move, curl, or look the same.”

Searching for answers, Harris’ vision for Dhair Boutique was clear. “I wanted hair extensions that catered to everyone, not just one standard of beauty.” Seen on celebrities including Jayda Cheaves, Megan Thee Stallion, Olandria, and Angel Reese, Dhair Boutique is a one-stop destination for hair—from buying to installation—you can’t get anywhere else.

Her Earliest Hair Memory:

My earliest hair memory goes back to the beauty supply store structure: synthetic hair, human hair, and then Remy hair being the most expensive option. At the time, Remy was considered top tier—but even then, I knew it wasn’t the same quality celebrities were wearing.

Remy hair didn’t hold curls the same. It didn’t respond like real hair. That led me to research virgin hair, and eventually I discovered an early hair entrepreneur online, Nicole—her company was called NBKS Hair. I found her through Google and Twitter, and she truly inspired me. Seeing someone who looked like me doing it made me believe I could too.

As I continued learning, I realized that virgin hair—especially when sourced from certain markets—was still heavily processed. That pushed me further, and eventually I discovered raw hair. Raw hair changed everything for me. It behaves exactly like real hair because it is real hair.

How Her Hair Journey Evolved:

My journey evolved naturally: Synthetic hair → Human hair→ Remy hair → Virgin hair → Raw hair. Once I transitioned to raw hair, my brand transformed. I was finally able to offer textures that truly mirrored women’s natural hair in all its forms.

What She Loves Most About What She Does:

I love building women’s confidence. We go through so much every day, and there’s something powerful about having your hair done. When a woman feels good about her hair, she feels like she can conquer anything.

Her Favorite Hair Products:

D’Cheveux Hair Perfume Mist is part of my daily ritual. I genuinely love the scent—it’s soft, luxurious, and feminine. I spray it in the morning before I start my day, and again at night before wrapping my hair. It contains argan oil, so it adds shine while keeping hair lightly scented.

I also love the D’Cheveux Hair Oil which will be launching in winter of 2026. Overall, I’m not a heavy product person. I believe great hair doesn’t need excessive products—just the right ones.

Her Favorite Part About Seeing Her Hair On Black Women:

I wanted to create a space where women felt welcome. When you walk into a Beauty supply store, you often feel uncomfortable—you’re rushed, watched, and treated with suspicion. I wanted the opposite. Seeing my hair worn by women all over—and knowing I built something small into something impactful—that’s what fulfills me the most.

Her Top Tip For Scaling a Hair Empire:

You need a strong team. No matter how capable you are, you can only do so much alone for so long. Business is not a one-person show. A good team keeps you grounded and helps you grow sustainably.

A Hair Extension Myth She’d Like to Debunk:

The biggest myth is that you always need new hair. The truth is, the older the hair, the better it gets—especially with high-quality hair. As long as you care for it properly, washing and reusing it actually improves how it performs over time.

The Most Important Lesson She’s Learned:

You can’t lead with your heart in business. You will be criticized. You’ll be told no. You’ll be doubted, copied, and misunderstood. But you have to stay focused and resilient. Growth requires thick skin and belief in your vision.