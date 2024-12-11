In The Chair With: Yusef Williams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Hair

All eyes were on Tyla as she strutted down the Victoria’s Secret runway this season. As for the headturning, blonde bob hair? That was all thanks to the icon and celebrity hairstylist Yusef Williams—who is also known for his work with Rihanna throughout the last 10 years.

Despite his success, he remains humble and credits his passion for hair to his mother, whom he watched do hair throughout his youth. “I followed in her footsteps from being a musician in my dad’s band to seeing her create beautiful styles,” the Miami-born stylist tells ESSENCE. “That’s where my imagination and beauty inspiration began!”

By age 15, he was putting his mother’s techniques to the test. Later, Williams got his professional start doing hair for brands like Dior and John Paul Gaultier. “My creative instincts and fearless confidence as a stylist allowed me to master my craft.” And when it comes to challenges? “I see it as a beautiful evolution—constantly pushing the boundaries and staying ahead of the curve,” he says. “Each look, each client, inspires me to innovate and reinvent, and that’s the thrill of this artistic journey!”

And no matter where life takes him, Williams holds steadfast to the belief that, “it’s all about creating longevity,” the Miyake Mugler Ballroom house father says. “Your reputation is everything in the entertainment and fashion industries,” Williams continues, before leaving budding hair artists with sage advice. “Own your expertise, trust your skills, and let your passion shine through.”

His favorite products:

I’m absolutely loving Fenty Hair products right now! The Comeback Kid, Shampoo and deep conditioner are my favorites—they leave hair revitalized and stunning.

His favorite hairstyles:

The classic Bob! It’s timeless and always chic, whether it’s textured or sleek. Perfection!

His top healthy hair tip:

Less is more! Focus on quality over quantity in products and styling. Keep it simple for the best results!

A hair care myth he wants to debunk:

The idea that weaves break your hair. When done correctly, they can actually protect and promote growth. It’s all about proper installation and care!

What he’s learned from his clients:

Always listen and get to know them. Building trust is key, so let them lead the way at first, then step in with your expertise. It creates a perfect balance!

How he uplifts his clients:

I uplift clients by making it all about them! It’s a partnership, not a dictatorship. When they feel valued and heard, that’s when the magic happens!