In The Chair With: Yene Damtew

@yenedamtew / Instagram

“In The Chair With” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

Hairstylist Yene Damtew could teach a masterclass on styling the strands of powerful women who meet at the intersection of beauty, pop culture, and politics. She’s worked with Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kandi Burruss, and Cynthia Bailey, just to name a few. However, her most VIP client to date, is Michelle Obama.

Damtew is the architect behind some of the former first lady’s most iconic mane moments. When Obama rocked her natural hair for the cover of ESSENCE’s December/January issue in 2020, she made sure her ringlets were coiffed just right. The picture-perfect layers Obama sported during her Becoming book tour was made possible thanks to the stylist’s soft touch. And those voluminous curls that turned heads at Joe Biden’s inauguration? Yes, Damtew did that!

She discovered her love for hairdressing at a young age, taking on her first “clients” as a middle schooler and then enrolling in Cerritos Cosmetology School at just 16. “My earliest memory is using Sun-In to lighten my hair during the summer, mirroring the natural lightening effect from swimming,” Damtew tells ESSENCE. “I remember secretly using my allowance to buy the product at the local drugstore.”

While Damtew paused her cosmetology studies to pursue a traditional college career, she completed beauty school in 2009. Shortly thereafter, the California native moved to Washington D.C. to work alongside Michelle Obama’s then-hairstylist, Johnny Wright, who introduced her to the first family.

When she isn’t creating looks for Mrs. Obama, former President Barack Obama, or A-listers, you can find Damtew behind the chair at her Aesthetics Salon in Arlington, VA. “Creating a supportive, non-toxic work environment rooted in sisterhood is vital,” she says about the hair haven. “For clients, it’s about their confidence and adding pep to their strut. The human interaction we offer is the best gift in a world increasingly driven by automation.”

Below, Damtew discusses her favorite products, hair myths, and more.

Her favorite hairstyles:

I adore creating natural hairstyles, particularly flat twists and roller sets during the summer. They add significant body and movement while protecting the natural curls, allowing our hair to flourish during blowout season.

Her current favorite products:

Personally, I’m enjoying Cécred and amika Hydro Rush. In the salon, amika is also a favorite. Their heat protector, The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray, is fantastic for its humidity control and UV protection, crucial for my color-treated clients. The Soulfood Nourishing Mask, Normcore Signature Shampoo, and Headstrong Intense Hold Hairspray are staples. Headstrong single handedly saved my client’s hairstyling during Joe Biden’s Inauguration, keeping my client’s bouncy curls intact.

Her top tip for healthy hair:

Healthy hair starts from within. What you consume can reflect in your hair’s health. Remember, cultivating good habits is essential for healthy hair, which doesn’t necessarily mean having extra long hair.

A hair myth she wants to debunk:

A common myth is that you should have dirty hair before getting it colored. I advise my clients to lightly shampoo their hair before color services. Many leave-in conditioners can act as barriers to coloring effectively. Additionally, when clients come in for hairline coloring, I remind them to be mindful of their facial products. Residues from these products on the hairline can prevent stubborn grays from being fully covered.

What she has learned from her clients:

Life happens, and beauticians often become some of the closest confidants to our clients. The affirmation from clients about our importance is always moving, especially in a society where we may feel like our job isn’t valued.

How she uplifts her clients:

I always remind my clients that no one is you, and you are like no one else. Many people try to mimic what they see on the internet or among friends, family, or colleagues, but embracing your unique self is truly empowering.