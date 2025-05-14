In The Chair With: Vernon François

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists and makeup artists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal beauty and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top glam tips.

Vernon François isn’t only an incredible hair artist, he’s a visionary. Whether it’s creating larger than life shapes at the Black Hair Reimagined Hair Show or perfectly coiffing natural styles on Willow Smith at the Grammy’s, François is always thinking outside of the box.

And when he’s not sculpting tresses for the biggest stars and brands, he’s busy writing about topics like the ind and outs of the beauty industry for his SalonEVO Magazine column, and working as Olaplex’s Global Ambassador and on Ulta Beauty’s ProTeam.

“I love witnessing transformation. Not just the external kind—but the internal shift that happens when someone sees themselves clearly, possibly for the first time,” the Los Angeles-based, UK-born beauty mogul tells ESSENCE. “Hair is one of the few things that lives between the personal and the public—it can reflect how we feel, what we’ve survived, who we want to be. Helping someone navigate that is incredibly meaningful.

His gift surfaced at just 8 years old. “My younger brother was my very first client,” he says before adding that eventually kids at school would ask him to do theirs. “I’d sit him down and section his hair with the back of a toothbrush or a pencil. I didn’t know it then, but I was developing technique, creativity, and discipline all at once,” he adds about the “sacred ritual” between him and his brother. “He’d sit patiently while I experimented—cornrows, twists, parts that zig-zagged across his head like topography. I was learning to listen—to his scalp, to his reactions, and to the hair itself.”

Although hair artistry “always felt like a calling,” as François says, he didn’t grow up around salons or expensive tools. “It taught me that good styling doesn’t come from product—it comes from intention.” He won his first award at 16 years old, which opened up the floodgates for opportunities in the entertainment landscape. Most recently? He brought headturning Met Gala red carpet looks to life for Doja Cat and Lupita Nyong’o.

Below, for a taste of what it’s like to be in François’ chair as he shares his favorite hair products, top hair health tips, and more.

His Current Favorite Products:

I look for products that support the hair’s natural state, especially those that prioritize hydration, strength, and flexibility. Lightweight formulas that don’t strip or flatten are essential—especially for hair patterns that need nourishment without compromise. I’m also drawn to products with intention behind them—formulations that reflect an understanding of what hair needs, not just what it should look like.

His Favorite Hair Styles To Do:

I gravitate toward styles that highlight the natural pattern while still pushing boundaries. Whether it’s a voluminous afro, a sculptural braid, or a shape that plays with gravity—I love when hair tells a story. It’s not about taming or transforming—it’s about elevating.

His Top Healthy Hair Tip:

Consistency. Hair thrives on ritual—hydration, gentle detangling, protecting it at night, giving it time to rest. And above all, respecting it. There’s no universal formula, but there is a universal truth: when you care for hair like it matters, it responds.

A Hair Myth He Wants To Debunk:

That some hair patterns are “difficult” or “unmanageable.” That idea is built on lack of education and exposure. All hair has a logic—it just needs to be understood on its own terms. Once you learn how it functions, what it needs, and how it wants to move, it becomes intuitive.

What He’s Learned from His Clients:

That the chair is a confessional. Clients often bring their full selves—grief, joy, fear, confidence. I’ve learned that people aren’t just looking for a new style—they’re looking to feel seen, affirmed, and cared for. That trust humbles me every time.

We touch people physically, yes—but we also touch their emotions, their identities, their memories. That’s not something I take lightly. The chair can be a sanctuary, and sometimes, healing happens in the smallest gestures—the way you detangle, the way you listen, the way you mirror someone’s worth back to them.

How He Uplifts His Clients:

“You already have everything you need—this is just a reminder.” Confidence isn’t something I give—it’s something I help them access. Sometimes the right parting, curl, or silhouette is all it takes to bring it forward.