Courtesy of Tym Wallace

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists and makeup artists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal beauty and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top glam tips.

For Tym Wallace, hairstyling isn’t just a profession, it’s a calling. Known for transforming crowns into red carpet moments, the Chicago native has built a name synonymous with style, soul, and edge. From crafting iconic looks for legends like Mary J. Blige and Zendaya to keeping Taraji P. Henson flawless for press days, Wallace’s work is always intentional and unmistakably #TossedByTym.

But his journey didn’t start in a salon chair. “Even as a kid, I was all about looking fresh from head to toe. Hair included,” he says. “But as I got older, I started to understand the power of a hairstyle. It’s not just about looking good, it’s about how it makes you feel.”

Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, Wallace was immersed in the culture of house salons and DIY glam. He recalls watching his friend’s mom style hair from her living room and seeing clients leave transformed in both appearance and in spirit. That stuck with him. After a friend encouraged him to pursue hairstyling, he toured Dudley Beauty College and never looked back. “From my first day, I knew: I was right where I was meant to be.”

Wallace’s career quickly blossomed beyond the Windy City. He aligned with agencies like The Teknique Agency and Mastermind Management, leading to work on sets for Project Runway, BET Awards, MTV, WeTV, and countless others. Today, he’s one of the most sought-after stylists in the game, with a dream list of clients and a mission to keep pouring into the people he styles.

Below, Wallace opens up about the craft, the crown, and the calling.

His current favorite products:

When it comes to products, Tym Wallace calls himself a certified product junkie. “Always trying, always testing,” he says with a laugh. His current must-haves include the TPH Make It Rain Hydrating & Strengthening Conditioner, which delivers intense hydration and strength across all textures, and the It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In, a staple in his kit for sealing in moisture, boosting body, and controlling frizz. For a sleek, polished finish, he swears by the TPH Slick Edge Control Treatment, while Dark & Lovely Fade Resistant Color is his go-to when clients want a bold, fresh look. And to lock in that sexy, just-styled finish, he reaches for Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray—“The volume, the texture, the finish… chef’s kiss,” he says.

His favorite hairstyles to create:

As for favorite styles to create, Wallace is all about versatility and attitude. He loves the Bob for its timeless, sleek appeal that can shift from straight to wavy with ease. The Pixie is another favorite—bold, face-forward, and flattering across a range of textures. He finds joy in crafting playful Ponytails, whether high, low, curled, or slicked back. Long and bone straight styles are a signature, especially when delivering that unmatched glassy shine. And of course, he’s always celebrating natural curls, honoring the beauty and bounce of the hair we’re born with.

His top tip for healthy hair:

“Hydrate. Cleanse your scalp. Trim your ends. Simple, but it works every time.”

A hair myth he wants to debunk:

“Not every style works for every texture—and that’s okay. There’s beauty in finding what suits you, not chasing what’s trending.”

What he’s learned from his clients:

“That it gets better with time. Trust God. Trust the process. Every crown I touch reminds me of that.”

How he uplifts his clients:

“I tell them they are beautiful, divinely made, and more than enough. God doesn’t make mistakes—your hair, your vibe, your presence… it’s all on purpose.”

On hairstyling as healing:

“I’m a healer first—I just happen to do hair. This is my calling. Hair is the platform God gave me to pour into people. That’s the ministry.” And one dream remains on his list: “Janet Jackson. I’m manifesting that. One day soon.”