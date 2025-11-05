Courtesy of Tevin Washington

“In The Chair With” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

As opposed to starting in the salon chair, sought-after celebrity hairstylist, Tevin Washington, started in his bedroom on YouTube. “I used to love watching hair tutorials and videos,” he recalls. “That’s really what sparked my interest in the craft.”

Long before he ever picked up a curling wand or styled his first mannequin head, Washington was learning the craft by watching others bring hair to life on screen. “I would get a lot of girls and friends who asked me to flat-iron their hair or sew their bundles in,” he says. “That’s when I realized I really enjoyed the process.” And just like that, he began building his clientele one style at a time.

One of his earliest—and most heartfelt—memories happened during a campus pageant, when he offered to help a fellow contestant who looked like she needed a miracle moment. “She didn’t have anyone helping her like the other girls did, and I just walked over and asked if she needed help,” he remembers. That simple gesture sparked a lifelong friendship and confirmed what he already knew: his hands were gifted.

In 2015, Washington made it official by enrolling at the Paul Mitchell Academy and taking his talents from dorm rooms to professional settings. From there, he started styling clients at Sally Beauty and eventually moving to Atlanta. “This was where I built the bulk of my business and started creating content on Instagram,” he shares.

Soon, his skills caught the attention of major artists, starting with Summer Walker. That moment opened the door to style some of music’s most beloved voices—Jazmine Sullivan, Ari Lennox, SZA—and most notably, the rapper JT.

“There have been so many milestones JT and I have accomplished together, and I’m excited to see where we’ll go next.” Through every lace install, editorial cover, and creative collaboration, Tevin remains grounded in his purpose: making Black women feel like the main character, because they always are.

Below, Washington opens up about his top product picks, favorite styles, and what he’s learned throughout his journey as a hairstylist.

His current favorite products:

“Right now, my favorite hair products are gonna have to be anything from K18. Their products are amazing, and the Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum—it’s incredible. I have been loving anything from Shea Moisture. I have fallen in love with it in the past few months. I have long hair myself, and it leaves my hair feeling super moisturized. I’m a curly-haired guy, so I’m always using their leave-ins, shampoos, and conditioners. My hair just loves it and soaks it right up!”

His favorite hairstyles:

“I love wigs. I love the versatility with wigs. I love the different person or personality someone can become with a wig! When it comes to the style or choice of wig, I enjoy natural styles—making the wigs look as if they are your own, with the hair growing directly from the scalp. My goal is to always mimic natural hairstyles on a wig, and I love True Hair Company for its premium raw Indian hair quality, variety of length, textures, and shades.”

His top tip for healthy hair:

“You should always be giving your hair some type of attention and nurturing. It’s never a good thing to just ignore your hair or throw it up in a ponytail for days on end without proper maintenance. It’s important to brush/comb out, wash, exfoliate, and condition it routinely. You should always be showing your hair some type of love.”

A hair myth he wants to debunk:

“Before using any product or tool, it’s important to be knowledgeable before using them. You have to be knowledgeable about what products or ingredients are being used, the tool settings, and the length of time being used on the hair. A tool or a product cannot damage your hair; however, the person using it without the proper knowledge of that tool or product can damage your hair.”

How he uplifts his clients:

“Hair is only an extension of how beautiful they are. The style will not make them beautiful, because they are already beautiful. It’s just going to highlight what was already there!”

What he’s learned from his clients:

“One thing I’ve learned from my clients is that you get and retain more clients with a warm and welcoming attitude. I’ve had a lot of clients tell me personally that they come back continuously because of the positive energy I bring to any set—this has stuck with me throughout my time in the industry. Hairstyling is not just an exchange of money for services. These ladies want to get to know the person they are letting into their space and trusting with their crown.”