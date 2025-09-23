Olandria Carthen’s Hair Dresser Slayed by Dalvi Shares Her Expert Tips

@slayedbydalvi / Instagram

“In The Chair With” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

Dalvi, known professionally as “Slayed by Dalvi,” is your favorite beauty girl’s favorite stylist. She is the trusted hairdresser for the LA and starlette beauties alike when they need a classic, sleek middle part style.

Most recently, her work has gone viral after blessing the tresses of not one but three Love Island USA favorites. Season 7 Winner Amaya Espinal and S7 breakout stars Olandria Carthen and Chelley Bissainthe went to Dalvi for their first post-villa hairstyles, and she delivered the jet black middle part bust down of our dreams.

Dalvi’s earliest beauty memory is a sweet one. Often accompanying her mom to the nail salon, she was seven years old when she was allowed to get her own set done. “I was ecstatic! I told the nail tech I will get mood changing cotton candy nails.”

In more ways than one, her mother influenced her relationship to beauty and its possibility as a career. She was inspired to pursue hairstyling as a profession after growing up in the Bay Area, witnessing her mother’s career as a beautician. “My mom allowed me to practice my skills on her first when I was in middle school. I would style her hair, and if something was incorrect or not polished, she would have me take her hair down and do it over. As a result, I became a perfectionist and strove for excellence with each client.”

She became the friend that could do hair in her community, offering services for best friends and godsisters until 7th grade when she received her first paying clients. Her vision was clear, and right after high school she enrolled at Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology to gain formal training, and continued her education through masterclasses from stylists such as Arrogant Tae, Alonzo Arnold, and Slayology. Today, she is an LA-based professional hairstylist and owner of The Slay Collection, LLC, where in addition to offering hair services she sells her own products, hair bundles, and custom-made wigs.

Her craft has led her to style the likes of Summer Walker, Mariah the Scientist, GloRilla, and Kash Doll and she also works for the entertainment business, having worked as a stylist for television, music videos, and editorial spreads. She feels renewed through her work because she is doing what she loves and feels most purposeful doing: serving others and empowering women. “My goal is to make them feel as good as they look.”

Read on to learn more about Dalvi’s work and her best tips for a flawless install.

Her favorite beauty products:

I love Cécred, K18, and Kenra products. I love Cécred products because they have a lot of protein and vitamins for natural hair. I enjoy using their clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub the most because a small amount goes a long way. Their lather of this shampoo is unmatched. And it also smells amazing! Another product I use often is K18 Hair’s AtroLift Volume Spray. It is like a push up bra for your hair and it does not leave heavy residue whether you have straight, curly, or wavy hair. This is another smell good product. 10/10! Highly recommend.”

Her favorite hairstyles:

[I love a] bust down middle part, colored jet black with face frame layers, styled bone straight or curled. I feel this style is classy and timeless. It is one of my top styles that I recommend for undecided clients.

Her top hair care tips:

When it comes to a braid down or foundation for a frontal or quick weave install, I suggest six to eight inwards braids for a flatter foundation. This kills time, instead of doing 15 to 20 cornrows, which may take an hour. I love a flat, natural, and sleek install.

I always recommend that my clients trim their ends after every install. Also, I suggest that my clients keep their installs in for no more than three weeks as their scalp needs to be oiled. Lastly, too many hairstylists in your hair can prevent hair growth, so try to keep your stylists to a minimum.

For takedowns, it depends on the type of install. For example, if I am taking down a quick weave, I will remove the tracks from the cap. Then, wash my clients’ hair in lukewarm water to remove the cap. Typically, I will use a palm size of conditioner on the entire head. Just add some moisture to the braids for a smooth comb out for each braid. After, wash and condition the hair with Cécred hair products.

A hair myth she wants to debunk:

The biggest hair myth would definitely be that quick weaves take your hair out. It does not. As long as it is properly installed by a hairstylist and correctly maintained by clients, there should be no issues. A quick weave actually adds less tension to hair in comparison to a sew in.

Her favorite hair trend:

I love the iconic hump with a sleek ponytail. It is so nostalgic and brings back so many memories from middle school.

What she’s learned from her clients:

My salon is a safe haven for my clients to discuss daily life concerns and hot topics in pop culture. We really have a great time talking about life and I always try to give them my best advice. Our discussions can be very therapeutic for both of us. Also, I want to always value my clients’ time because you cannot buy more of it. My clients are the best.

How she uplifts her clients:

I remind each client of their inner beauty and always uplift them with words of encouragement or affirmation before they leave my chair. Once I slay their crown, I see a rise in their confidence, and who doesn’t feel refreshed after getting slayed!