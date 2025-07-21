In The Chair With: Sheika Daley

Courtesy of Sheika Daley

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists and makeup artists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal beauty and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top glam tips.

“I started from the ground up doing makeup for anyone who would let me,” Lancôme global makeup artist Sheika Daley tells ESSENCE. From watching her mom do her makeup (then sneaking to use her lipsticks) to working retail counters, makeup artistry became an outlet for her to honor every face she worked on, instead of hiding it.

“It really hit me when I saw how makeup could transform not just someone’s face, but how they feel,” Daley says, which was when she first realized she wanted to pursue it. Known for radiant skin and defined eyes, her work landed celebrities on her books, like Taraji P. Henson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Kelly Rowland, and a title as the global makeup artist of one of the biggest cosmetics house in the world, Lancôme.

“Working with Lancôme feels like a full-circle moment,” she says. With the house giving her room to create, she’s had a heavy hand in their product development, including their new Idôle Café Crush Eyeshadow Palette. “I was involved in every step, from choosing the shades to naming the colors and refining the textures,” she says about the warm, sultry, and versatile pans. “It was about creating something intentional that tells a story and speaks to all women, especially those who’ve been underrepresented in the beauty space.”

But, even in the face of all of her success, “I never forget where I came from and the passion that started it all.” Below, we speak to Daley about her favorite products, the secret to a hydrated base, and one makeup myth that’s simply not true.

What She Loves Most About Her Job:

The connection. the intimacy. People trust you with their face, and that’s personal. I love helping someone feel seen and celebrated—that’s where the real magic happens. It’s not about the makeup, it’s about the energy we create in that moment.

Her Favorite Makeup Products:

I’m loving Lancôme’s Idôle Tint right now. It’s creamy, super blendable, and works beautifully on both eyes and cheeks. Of course, the Café Crush palette is a go-to; I use it for everything, from soft glam to full drama. And, skin prep is non-negotiable—a good moisturizer and primer can completely change how makeup performs.

Her Favorite Makeup Looks:

I’m obsessed with soft, sculpted glam, radiant skin, defined eyes, lashes that flirt back. I want my clients to feel elevated but still like themselves. Whether I’m doing a red carpet or an editorial shoot, it’s all about enhancing their natural beauty and letting their personality shine through.

Her Top Makeup Prep Tip:

Hydration is key inside and out. Drink your water, use hydrating serums and moisturizers, and never skip your skincare routine, especially at night. And always (always) remove your makeup before bed.

A Makeup Myth She’d Like To Debunk:

That bold colors aren’t for deeper skin tones… that couldn’t be further from the truth. Rich jewel tones, metallics, and warm neutrals pop beautifully on melanated skin. It’s all about confidence and knowing how to play with color in a way that enhances your features.

What She’s Learned From Her Clients:

I’ve learned that beauty is emotional. So many of my clients open up in the chair. I’ve heard stories of resilience, growth, pain, and triumph… those moments remind me that this is about more than makeup, it’s about connection, healing, and empowerment.

How She Uplifts Her Clients:

I always tell them: ‘You were already the moment when you walked in.’ Makeup just highlights what’s already there. Confidence starts within and my job is to reflect that back to them with every brushstroke.