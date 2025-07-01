In The Chair With: Saniyyah Sahar

Courtesy of Saniyyah Sahar

“In The Chair With” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

When you step into The Crown Sanctuary, Saniyyah Sahar’s studio in Culver City, the vibe greets you instantly. Think: warm light, sea foam green walls, camel and wood accents, and the quiet pulse of care.

Meanwhile, Black art—a Kehinde Wiley skateboard deck, a nostalgic print featuring Murray’s and Let’s Jam, and a Ugandan shoebox-style piece gifted by Sahar’s partner—adorns the cozy space. Cleo Sol, Anderson .Paak, and Khruangbin drift through the speakers, and a stack of affirmation cards is ready for whoever needs one. Here, hair isn’t just styled—it’s celebrated. And your nervous system? It finally exhales.

“When you walk in, it feels like an extension of the living room,” says Sahar. “For a lot of us, the living room or kitchen was the first place we got our hair done—before we ever stepped into a salon.”

As a licensed cosmetologist, beauty educator, and mental health peer support advocate through PsychoHairapy, Sahar blends expert technique with trauma-informed tenderness. It’s an approach to hair care that is deeply rooted in community.

“I didn’t get here alone,” she says. When Sahar moved back to L.A., Dr. Kari Williams—celebrity stylist and trichologist—welcomed her with open arms, sending her clients, providing guidance, and teaching her to ground her work in ritual: prayer, stretching, tea, affirmations. Another key mentor was Lisa Price, founder of Carol’s Daughter. “Working for her and working closely with her––that is a puzzle piece I know God put in place. She was the first in the natural hair space really besides Madam C.J. Walker.”

When Sahar reflects on what brought her to this work, certain aspects of her identity come to mind: rich dark brown skin, 4C hair, growing up as a Black girl in Los Angeles, and her personal journey toward self-acceptance.

As a Black, queer, femme stylist, Sahar is helping others reimagine what a salon experience can be. Over the years, her hands have shaped the crowns of cultural visionaries—those who move the world with their stories, images, and voices. Among them: Holly J. Mitchell, Los Angeles County Supervisor and author of the CROWN Act; writer Roxane Gay; director Nzingha Stewart; filmmaker Ava DuVernay; and Hair Love creator Matthew A. Cherry.

“I knew the women in my chair were carrying trauma,” Sahar says, reflecting on how salon experiences have been a source of pain and othering for many people. “From growing up in a culture that says if your hair isn’t straight, long, or blonde, then you are marginalized and not naturally beautiful.”

After managing Carol’s Daughter retail stores and launching its salon on 125th St in Harlem, she realized her calling wasn’t to sell products—it was to help people reconnect to their natural beauty at the root. “I saw the future. I knew it wasn’t a trend or a fad. It was a return. And it was deeper than a hairstyle—it was a reconnection to who we are,” she says. “I wanted to be on the frontline to help usher in that understanding with love, not shame or judgment.”

And people feel that. Sahar’s signature scalp massages are part therapy, part release. Curls are detangled. Tension melts. Her salon is one of the few beauty spaces where clients—especially LGBTQ+ Black folks—can rest, reset, and be deeply cared for in the beauty space.

“This is a judgment-free zone,” she says. “If you use ‘they’ pronouns, that’s what I’m gonna use. There’s a love and respect, and a trauma-informed care that exists at The Crown Sanctuary.”

“Having to mask is not freedom,” she continues. “I want to help usher in a new way of how hair salons care for people—truly changing the culture of hair care. Investing in safe, sacred, sustainable spaces for Black joy and wellness. That’s my vision for the salons of the future.”

Below, Sahar shares her go-to hair products, her top tip for healthy flourishing hair, and how she stepped into her purpose.

Her Current Favorite Products:

Number one: I’m a Cécred Pro Affiliate. What Beyoncé and Tina Knowles have done with this line is spectacular. The products are luxurious, and I’m seeing results right away. Cécred is hands-down my favorite product line right now.

I also use a lot of Mizani shampoos and conditioners. The Mousse Def Texture Foam from The Doux is a go-to product I use on clients. That stylist created a line that gets amazing results. And Amika is another brand I really like.

Her Top Hair Health Tip:

Washing the hair more often is my top hair health tip. Scalp is skin. I know a lot of times we tell ourselves we don’t need to wash our hair that often or even thinking we can go six weeks. No. Absolutely not. Wash your scalp, I’d say at a minimum every two weeks but I’d love to see it done once a week.

I know people think that’s tough, but I can teach you how to maintain it. I absolutely recommend that we begin to talk more about scalp health and understanding the benefits of more frequent shampooing. Not co-washing or just rinsing with conditioner. I mean using a clarifying cleanser first to get rid of buildup, then following up with a moisturizing cleanser to nourish your scalp and strands.

One of my go-to mantras is: healthy hair begins at the root. A healthy scalp means a healthy head of hair.

You’ll notice when you start washing and conditioning more consistently, and wetting the hair more, your hair becomes softer, more elastic, and overall just feels better. It really makes a difference.

Clarifying is so important because we layer on edge gels, hair oils, foams, curl creams. That buildup sits on the scalp, and without removing it, the true health of your hair can’t shine through. How frequently you use a clarifying shampoo depends on your hair routine and lifestyle. Clarifying clears the way, and then you nourish it and moisturize it with that moisturizing shampoo.

A Hair Myth She Wants to Debunk:

I want to debunk the myth that long hair equals healthy hair. A lot of women cry when it’s time for a trim or really feel like long hair means their hair is healthy. But if it’s long with dead ends, that’s not healthy. Every style looks better with a fresh haircut. Your hair will thrive, break less, and shed less. Healthy trims and haircuts are beneficial.

What She’s Learned from Her Clients:

I’ve learned from my clients that they want me at my best. My self-care and commitment to maintaining my boundaries are how I can truly show up for them. They don’t want me overworking myself just to show up for them—they remind me: Did you eat? Am I your fourth client at 7 a.m.? Don’t push yourself now. We become mirrors for each other in self-care, and that’s something I really love.

I did not understand coming into this industry that I would create lifelong relationships. But now I’m going to a graduation party for a client whose hair I started doing at 13—she’s heading to Emory University, and I’ve become part of her family. They’ve shown me that chosen family isn’t just friends. I love my clients. They’ve taught me to love myself more, so I can show up for my community in the fullness of who I am.

How She Uplifts Them:

What comes to mind are the moments when clients show up after major life events—because they need to see me. One client came in the day after a miscarriage. I said, Why are you here, you should be resting, and she said, No, I knew I needed to be here. Another came to get her hair braided the day before giving birth—she knew she needed my healing hands to prepare her to usher in life. One client, after finding out she had a brain tumor, came for a scalp massage.

Those moments remind me: we can’t take our gifts for granted. All those years I was wandering, wondering what my purpose was, what I should be doing, not feeling like I had a talent, hopping from job to job, but my gift was already within me. It was right here in my spirit and in my hands, and in my heart. Saying yes to myself put me in a position to be an example of letting your light shine, letting your true authentic self shine to serve others. It’s not about me—it’s about how I can better serve my community. One day I won’t be here, but my legacy will be how I left my clients feeling and hopefully, that’s the ripple I leave behind.