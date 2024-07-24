In The Chair With: Pekela Riley

courtesy of Pekela Riley



“In The Chair With” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

Although she grew up with a hair stylist mother—who would often do her hair in intricately braided and bead-adorned styles— Pekela Riley’s desire to become a hairstylist didn’t form until her time in nursing school. “My desire to become a hairstylist was fueled by my strong opinions about hair during my nursing college job as the secretary of the cosmetology program,” the amika Stylist Collective member tells ESSENCE. “I found myself spending more time assisting students on the floor than focusing on my secretarial duties.”

After a few years at Florida State College at Jacksonville, the Florida-born student turned to professional hairstyling, working with the legendary Oscar James and Chukie Amos in New York. Since then, she went on to open her namesake hair salon, Salon PK, which is now over 20 years old and was even featured in ELLE’s “Top 100 Salons in America.”

Additionally, her niche for textured hair and editorial styles have landed her three NAHA nominations and a Texture Artist of the Year win, along with her work in publications like Vogue, Allure and ESSENCE. As an advocate for diversity and inclusion, “I have a passion for creating artistic and editorial work that celebrates the expansion and limitless beauty of diverse cultures,” Riley says. “While we work with our hands to create outward transformations, we truly serve as vessels of healing. This, to me, embodies the essence of beauty.”

Below, the decorated hair stylist shares what hair means to her, the truth about hair oils, and why we shouldn’t overlook scalp care products.

Her current favorite products:

Currently, I am deeply focused on hair products that help repair hair bonds and promote scalp care. Scalp care is an area that has often been overlooked, especially in products for Black women. One of my current obsessions is the amika Smooth Over system, which has played a crucial role in taming frizz and enhancing curl definition. What matters most to me is that these products are safe, gentle, and suitable for all types of hair textures.

Her favorite hairstyles:

My preferred hairstyles focus on color and shape. I am open to both curly and straight styles as long as it makes the individual feel comfortable, but I pay close attention to the overall hair shape. Additionally, I have a strong passion for incorporating natural hair extensions to augment hairstyles. I believe that the importance of matching textures has often been neglected in the market, which is why I founded and use True And Pure Texture hair extensions to seamlessly blend with their natural hair, enhancing the overall look.

Her top tip for healthy hair:

My number one advice for maintaining healthy hair is to ensure your scalp is clean and well-balanced. The scalp is just as essential as your face, and when it’s congested and unclean, the hair follicles can suffocate, leading to hair damage. I strongly believe that neglecting scalp health can result in unhealthy, lackluster hair.

A hair myth she wants to debunk:

One myth I want to bust about hair care is that heavy oils are good for your hair. They can actually block moisture and create scalp buildup, suffocating your hair follicles. Another misconception is that if someone wears extensions, they must not have any real hair. But, nowadays, extensions are like fashion accessories, giving you the freedom to switch up your look whenever you want. You do you no matter what others might assume about your hair!

Screenshot

What she’s learned from her clients:

One of the most powerful lessons from my clients that has touched me deeply is the realization that we can be healers for each other in the right setting. Building a nurturing Salon Pk atmosphere fostered both personal and collective healing. Interacting with clients over time has imparted invaluable insights into goal achievement, maintaining focus, and persevering through life’s challenges. These were learned through personal communication with many of the women I had the privilege to touch and care for.

How she uplifts her clients:

I always remind my clients that their uniqueness is their superpower. Nobody can wear or carry themselves the way they do. Their individual beauty is what inspires me, not just my talent. Their beauty shines through, and my talent is merely a celebration acting out that beauty, not the other way around.

I have no doubt in my role as a healer. I’ve lost count of the moments when I’ve comforted clients as they shared their emotional journeys, whether it be cutting their hair due to cancer, transitioning for a new job, or getting extensions for reentering the dating scene. While we work with our hands to create outward transformations, we truly serve as vessels of healing. We are holistic healers, working to nurture and heal from within that others see in the outward.