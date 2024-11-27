In The Chair With: Monae Everett

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Black Beauty Roster

Hairstylist Monae Everett knew what she wanted to do for the rest of her life once she hit high school. While preparing to enter college, she decided that taking up cosmetology would be an excellent way to earn extra money and follow her passion. “When I found out there was an entire beauty industry dedicated to making people look and feel amazing, I had to get involved,” says Everett.

Despite her hunger for the industry, some people in her life still felt differently. Her family and high school counselors saw cosmetology as a distraction instead of a career. They wanted her to focus on college. But, “I knew my mother could not afford to put me through college, even with partial scholarships. So, I thought it would be great to work in a salon to ensure I could support myself otherwise.”

The years that followed required Everett to balance everything. She entered her freshman year of college while actively taking cosmetology classes at her former high school. In addition to this, she also became an assistant at a local hair salon.

By the time she became a certified hairstylist, she had already discovered the endless opportunities beyond the salon. “I remember learning about celebrity hairstyling; it was life-changing to know there were so many different career paths in the beauty industry,” she says. “The more I pursued working in the entertainment industry, the more I found other ways to succeed within the beauty industry without working in the salon.” Those opportunities included working with the likes of Mara Brock Akil, Joyce Wrice, styling covers of magazines, like ESSENCE, and more.

Additionally, Everett is paying her success forward by helping young stylists create opportunities outside salons. “I have an entire Online Academy named the Monaè Life Academy dedicated to helping artists find Success Beyond the Chair.” Her mentorship program has helped hundreds of artists realize and pursue their dreams, including styling hair and makeup for celebrities, seeing their work on red carpets, working backstage at New York Fashion Week, getting their names in the credits on movies, and more.

“Save yourself many years of frustration by working with a paid mentor,” Everett expresses. “I’m a massive advocate of paid mentorships because they involve a curriculum, and they are responsible for teaching you certain things. You’ll also see success from the experience once you put in the work.”

Below, Everett goes into detail about her favorite products and hairstylist, hair care myths, and more.

Her Favorite Product:

Oribe Texture Spray. I love achieving lasting volume.

Her Favorite Hairstyles:

The ponytail! When done correctly, it can lift and sculpt the face to give people something to talk about

Her Top Healthy Hair Tips:

Think luster over oil. Use techniques and products that bring out your hair’s natural luster instead of adding oils that can weigh it down and make it look stiff.

Haircare Myths She Wants To Debunk:

Black women can and do have long hair. On average, hair grows a half inch a month. With proper hair maintenance and hydration, you will retain and see your length. Additionally, braids aren’t always protective like individuals and crochet. Many times, they strip the hair and cause breakage.

What She’s Learned From Her Clients:

I’ve learned that I can be an epic career woman.

How She Uplifts Her Clients:

During their appointment, I focus entirely on them and make a big deal out of their achievements because everyone deserves to be celebrated.