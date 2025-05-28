In The Chair With: Moira Frazier

Courtesy of Moira Frazier

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists and makeup artists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal beauty and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top glam tips.

Abbott Elementary’s 2x Emmy Award-winning hair stylist Moira Frazier’s journey began with watching her mother do hair in a beauty salon. “One of my earliest memories is braiding my little cousin’s hair for $2 dollars,” she tells ESSENCE. “That moment was more than play; it sparked my imagination and made me realize this was more than a hobby.”

Formally training her fingers through cosmetology school, she mastered natural hair, extensions, and wig-making, before performing on stages as a platform hair artist and even being a TV personality on the reality show Hair Battle Spectacular (2010). Going on to build her brands, Fingaz Beauty and Fingaz Beauty Academy, Frazier’s fantastical style soon began attracting Hollywood’s biggest stars.

From the Spice Girls’s Mel “Scary Spice” B to actresses Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson, her encyclopedia of hair knowledge landed her a role as Department Head of Hair for the sitcom Abbott Elementary. But, to Frazier, the transformation is why she does it. “It’s deeper than beauty—it’s power, self-love, and having a presence that will last them a lifetime,” she says.

Below, Frazier tells all about her favorite products, proudest hairstyling moment, and more.

Her Favorite Products:

“I’m loving my Lace Lock Melting Spray for flawless, glueless installs. For an all day curl hold, I use a combination of Colorwow’s Dreamcoat Supernatural Spray, Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer, Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray, Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray. My favorite products from Kenra are the Volume Spray and Platinum Finishing Spray. I also love the Oribe Superfine Strong Hairspray, and Giovani has this amazing smooth serum Frizz Be Gone that I love and keep in my arsenal.”

Her Favorite Hairstyles:

“Fantasy hairstyles are my absolute favorite—sculpted, theatrical looks that push boundaries. But ideally, simple and chic styles also help set the look as well. I’m drawn to styles that tell a story collaborating with makeup and wardrobe. It’s all about the TOTAL LOOK.”

Her Proudest Hairstyling Moment:

“One of my proudest moments was at Super Bowl LVII, where I had the honor of creating a look for Sheryl Lee Ralph as she opened the event with a powerful performance of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’ For this historic moment, I designed a custom half-wig with natural curls that blended seamlessly with her texture. The voluminous, defined coils framed her face beautifully and flowed past her shoulders, complementing her bold red-and-black ensemble.

The look honored Black heritage and feminine strength. A few months earlier, at the 2022 Emmy Awards, I created another look for Sheryl: a breathtaking bejeweled braid, styled like a sculpted crown and adorned with crystals that shimmered under the lights. That look went viral. It was featured in PEOPLE, Vogue, and fans around the world were talking about it online. It’s definitely an iconic red carpet moment.”

Her Top Tip for Healthy Hair:

“Moisture and protection are everything. Deep condition regularly, limit heat, and wear protective styles that don’t damage your hair or pull at your edges.”

A Hair Myth She’d Like to Debunk:

“Keeping your braids in for six months to a year will grow your hair. Although some people feel like this method indeed works—it’s not recommended. Your hair naturally sheds anywhere between 50-100 hairs a day which is normal. if you leave your braids in for six month to one year without doing anything to it, you are essentially going grow something alright…and it’s not hair!

I had a few clients come to me in the past with this very same mentality and it led them to hair loss and fungus that I had to fix. And, let’s not talk about the green substance and smell that comes from doing that when I have to remove those braids. Bottom line: a healthy hair regiment will GROW YOUR HAIR! Also, taking vitamins, and finding out what your body is lacking will help you know what to put on your hair and also in your body.”

What She’s Learned From Her Clients:

“That hair is tied to healing. I’ve styled people going through chemo, grief, breakups and major life changes. Their vulnerability in my chair reminds me how sacred my work is and how it is important to keep a safe space.”

How She Uplifts Her Clients:

“You are the star in your own show. You set the trends that everyone will follow. If you walk in confidence no one can stop what you are achieving.”

The Deeper Meaning Behind Her Work:

“Hair holds memories. It holds identity. As hairstylists, we don’t just style—we restore, we listen, we affirm. We’re part therapist, part artist, part healer which completes the mind, body and soul.”