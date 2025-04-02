In The Chair With: Keshaun Williamson

@theassassin / Instagram

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

There’s no denying the power of a good glam squad. From red carpets to sidewalk sightings, having a team of creative minds is essential for producing swoon-worthy looks that break the internet and become iconic styles all their own. That said, when it comes to producing major hair moments, Keshaun Williamson, aka the Lace Assassin, is one of the best in the business. His clients include Hollywood A-listers, rappers, pop stars, and influencers, speaking volumes for his range.

Whether sweeping hair into elegant updos for Keke Palmer, slicking down tendrils for Noah Cyrus’ wet looks, or dabbling in vibrant and bold colors, creativity is always the goal. “For me, styling has always been about being experimental,” he tells ESSENCE. “Growing up, I loved switching up my look, and seeing the art and creativity in the hair industry fueled my passion for becoming a stylist.” Though he began by taking clients in his hometown of Milwaukee, social media played a big role in sharing his talent and furthering his reach.

“In the beginning, I was a stickler for posting, and my content, whether it was Facebook or Instagram, had to be perfect. I realized early on how building an aesthetically pleasing page could drive people to my account, and I used the platforms to make connections and showcase my style.” At the time, circa 2016, lace fronts were becoming more popular with influencers and artists, so Williamson honed his skills, learning to create a flawless install while blending in his love of color and trendy styles.

Today, he continues to allow his imagination and ingenuity to take the wheel. With countless covers and red carpets under his belt, he’s not shy about pushing the envelope and bridging the gap between the club styles he grew up on and timeless glamour.

Here, Williamson opens up about favorite products, healthy hair tips, and more.

His current favorite products:

I’m a big fan of Color Wow Dreamcoat and Pop & Lock Finishing Serum for creating a super smooth and sleek look. I typically use Dreamcoat to prep the hair before styling and help control frizz, and the serum to add extra shine to the look. I also love The Hair Diagram’s Ashley Marie Styling Mousse for defining natural curls because it has great hold without getting crunchy. As for tools, I always keep the Shark FlexStyle and the T3 Bodywave Curls in my kit.

His favorite hairstyles:

I’d say the two I love the most are layered and wet-look hairstyles. Flowing layers with body and lots of volume have a dreamy blowout look that never goes out of style. It’s effortless but also gives off bombshell glam vibes that feel modern. Wet looks are another favorite because of the technique. Creating the effect requires products and strategically arranging the hair a certain way that looks good from all angles.

His top tip for healthy hair:

Trim those ends! Length retention relies on regular trims, and you’re not going to have the healthy hair of your dreams until you realize that and stick to getting trims consistently.

A hair myth he wants to debunk:

When it comes to edge health, wigs get such a bad rep— but the truth is wigs don’t damage your edges— bad installations do. You can keep your edges intact while wearing a lace front if you find a properly trained stylist to install the wig.

What he’s learned from his clients:

I got my first celebrity at 18, so I’ve grown professionally and personally with my clients, and they’ve taught me a lot over the years. One thing I’ve learned is to always come to set prepared. The industry is so fast-paced and hectic, so it’s good to have things ready before arriving on set, especially since I don’t work with an assistant.

How he uplifts his clients:

I try to encourage my clients and be invested in whatever they’re working on, whether an actor or an influencer. Having something to contribute outside of hair helps build the relationship and keeps the energy fun, even on the most stressful days.