Couture Hair Artist Kenneth Dawson Shares His Top Tips

Hair is power, hair is identity—and for Kenneth Dawson, hair is purpose. The Minneapolis-born stylist has been mastering his craft for over two decades, working everywhere from his childhood kitchen, to the international runways of Couture Fashion Week. His road to success is one of healing, heritage, and hair artistry at the highest level.

“My journey truly began at 13, when I went from rocking waves to discovering my natural curls,” Dawson says. “That moment shifted everything.” Since then, he’s worn fades, braids, locs, coils, and curls—and even embraced being bald. “Every twist, every trim, every transformation has been a reflection of growth, power, and self-love.”

His love for hair continued and expanded in his mother’s kitchen, where Dawson would help silk press her strands before she headed off to work. It was a sacred time—bonding through beauty. His aunt soon taught him how to braid, and it wasn’t long before he became the go-to for friends and family styling. Picture day? He handled it. Prom? He slayed. “They called me ‘magic hands,’” he recalls. “They saw the gift in me before I did.”

That support pushed him to enroll in the Aveda Institute, a decision that turned his talent into a lifelong career. Dawson eventually moved to Atlanta, training at the world-renowned Van Michael Salon, where discipline, technique, and creativity collided. “I’ve worked with some of the best educators and artists in the industry,” he says. “I’ve traveled the world doing what I love—training others, leading teams, and staying a student through it all.”

But Dawson’s impact goes beyond the chair. A passionate advocate for textured hair education and inclusive styling practices, he’s made it his mission to challenge the systems that overlook coily, curly, and kinkier hair textures. “Inclusive education isn’t optional—it’s essential,” he says. “Everyone deserves to be seen, taught, and celebrated.”

Below, Dawson opens up about his top product picks, favorite styles, and what it means to show up as a healer in the hair industry.

His current favorite products:

“I’m all about feeding the hair and the scalp. Aveda’s Be Curly Advanced line is gold for hydration and moisture—it brings thirsty curls to life. Botanical Repair is essential for strengthening, especially for color-treated hair. I’m also big on using the Miraculous Oil that gives shine and 24-hour frizz protection. And I always reach for leave-ins that lock in moisture without buildup and scalp oils that nourish from the root. Simple, intentional, and always focused on health first.”

His favorite hairstyles:

“I live for shape and texture. Big curly cuts, bold afros, tight fades, shaggy layers, or a sharp bob—that’s my zone. I love styles that let the hair speak for itself and celebrate what’s naturally there. Defined curls, edgy cuts, protective styles—anything that uplifts the crown.”

His top tip for healthy hair:

“Healthy hair starts at the scalp. Treat your scalp like your face—cleanse, hydrate, and don’t overload it with product. And avoid excessive heat and overstyling. Keep your routine intentional. Hair health isn’t just about looks—it’s about care.”

A hair myth he wants to debunk:

“That curly and coily hair doesn’t grow. That’s one of the most damaging myths out there. Hair isn’t defined by race—it’s a fabric, and every texture can thrive with proper care. The issue is often retention, not growth. We’ve been taught that our hair is difficult or unprofessional—but the truth is, it’s always been worthy.”

What he’s learned from his clients:

“That hair is often a symbol of something deeper. I’ve had clients come in after loss, during transition, or in moments of reinvention. People don’t just sit for a style—they come to be seen, heard, and to feel safe. Helping someone reclaim themselves through a cut or style? That’s the part that moves me most.”

How he uplifts his clients:

“I tell them, ‘Your crown doesn’t need permission to shine.’ Your hair is yours—not society’s, not your partner’s, yours. Whether you’re embracing your silver, trying something bold, or just going natural—do it for you. Real confidence is magnetic.”

On being a hairstylist and a healer:

“Without a doubt, this work is spiritual. We touch people’s heads and their hearts. Hair holds energy, history, pride—and when someone trusts me with their crown, I don’t take it lightly. I’m not just shaping hair. I’m shaping how people show up in the world. And to me, that’s sacred.”