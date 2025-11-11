Megan Thee Stallion’s Hair Stylist Kellon Deryck Shares His Top Tips

Instagram / @kellonderyck

“In The Chair With” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

If you don’t know who Kellon Deryck is, then you’re missing out. Known for his work on Megan Thee Stallion, his love for hair began long before his name became the spotlight, especially on the red carpet glam and precision installs. “My hair journey started in high school, back when I was a shampoo assistant just trying to soak up everything I could,” he tells ESSENCE. “I didn’t realize it then, but I was learning the language of hair: how it moves, how it reacts, and how it makes people feel.”

Over time, his curiosity evolved into a calling. “Hair has always felt like art to me,” Deryck says. “Even before I had clients, I was fascinated by transformation and how a cut or a style could completely shift someone’s energy and confidence.” His own hair became his first canvas—from short fades to twists to experimenting with color. Each phase taught him more about self-expression and identity.

The moment he knew he was meant to do hair came early. “I realized it the first time I saw a client look in the mirror and light up,” he recalls. “That moment of joy is addictive.” His earliest memory? Rinsing out relaxers and watching stylists create magic in minutes. “It felt like witnessing superpowers,” he says. “That energy hooked me.”

But the path to becoming one of today’s most in-demand stylists wasn’t instant. Deryck started at the bottom—sweeping floors, assisting senior stylists, and paying attention to every detail. “I built relationships with artists and creatives who inspired me to elevate hair beyond the salon chair,” he says. That dedication paid off: he’s now worked with global brands like Vogue and Allure, styling some of the biggest names in entertainment.

What drives him most, though, isn’t fame—it’s transformation. “I love the shift that happens when someone sits in my chair. It’s not just physical—it’s emotional,” he says. “It’s powerful to help someone step into their best self. Hair connects people; it’s trust, creativity, and a shared experience that transcends trends.”

Below, he shares more about his top hair care tips, favorite products, and more.

His favorite hairstyle:

“I love a sleek, sculpted install, anything that blends precision with artistry. Whether it’s a pixie cut or a long glam wave, I’m drawn to styles that enhance the client’s bone structure and personality. Every look should feel like it was made just for them.”

His current favorite products:

“GHOSTBOND is a staple for me. It gives that flawless hold stylists dream about, especially under bright lights or during long hours on set. I’m also excited about what’s next with our collaboration. We’re creating something truly innovative that’s never been done before.”

His top tip for healthy hair:

“Consistency over complexity. A simple, clean routine with regular trims, moisture, and protection from heat goes a long way. Healthy hair starts with the scalp, so I always tell people to treat it like skin: cleanse, hydrate, and protect.”

A hair myth he wants to debunk:

“That protective styles don’t require maintenance. Just because your hair is tucked away doesn’t mean it’s time to neglect it. Scalp care, hydration, and balance are just as important under a wig or braids as they are with your natural hair out.”

How he uplifts his clients:

“I remind them that beauty isn’t about perfection; it’s about presence. When you walk in owning your look, your energy, and your individuality, that’s when you’re truly radiant.”