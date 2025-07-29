In The Chair With: Taraji P. Henson’s Makeup Artist Keita Moore

@kilprity / Instagram

Celebrity makeup artist Keita Moore’s first beauty-related memory was of his mother transforming her face like a painter on a blank canvas. “My mom would be one person with makeup and one person without,” Moore tells ESSENCE. “My classmates marveled at the glamour she exuded and that’s when I knew that I wanted to pursue makeup.”

Taking what he learned from his mother to art school, “I had an obsession with fashion to the point where I was taking Elle magazines and drawing the covers, and painting them all into a piece of work,” he recalls. “I’ve always been artistic, then a friend asked me to help with makeup for a fashion show.” All of his artwork had been on paper before then. He says that was the moment that changed the trajectory of his career, leading him to the MAC Cosmetics makeup counter. Later on, he began working with celebrities like Taraji P. Henson, Danai Gurira, and Iman in his chair, in addition to leading masterclasses for luxury brands like Hourglass Cosmetics.

“I love the power that makeup has to transform a person,” he says. From turning celebrities like Janelle Monet and Cynthia Erivo into eye-catching characters, to making his clients feel more like themselves, “that’s the power of makeup,” he says. “It changes moods, seeing someone react to their glam in awe is what keeps me motivated to maintain my artistry.”

Read on for more about Moore’s favorite products, top makeup tips, and what he’s learned from his celebrity clients.

His Favorite Makeup Products:

“I’m really loving the Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow Palettes—specifically, the ‘Expressionist’ and the ‘Realist’. The colors are gorgeous, highly pigmented, long-lasting, and show up beautifully on camera. I like to add the Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara as well to complete the eye look for all-day wear—I’m loving the new shade, ‘Espresso’. It’s a brown mascara that actually works across all skin tones.”

His Favorite Makeup Looks:

“My clients come to me for radiant skin with dimension, meaning a glowing, flawless base with either a soft wash of shimmer or a bold metallic on the lid. It is a look that is timeless yet fresh, which feels true to my client’s personalities and makes them feel and look their best version of themselves. It’s a balance between looking polished and highlighting the individuality of each look that makes a beat memorable and iconic.”

His Top Makeup Tip:

“Layer your glow; instead of using just one highlighter, build dimension by applying a liquid highlighter first, then setting it with a powder highlighter. This creates the glow from within the effect that looks beautiful on camera and in person.”

A Makeup Myth He’d Like to Debunk:

“More product does not equal more glam. It’s not about piling as many products as you can on, but about the strategic placement and blending of products. Some of the most glam looks come from discipline and knowing exactly where to place highlight, pigment, or contour so it enhances the features rather than overemphasizing the makeup.”

The Biggest Lesson He’s Learned From His Clients:

“I have learned how makeup can significantly impact someone’s confidence and the way they move through life. Seeing a client light up reaffirms to me that this work is more than beauty, but about empowering women to look their best, whether they are a pro at makeup or just picking it up for the first time. That is something that moves me every single time. It’s my favorite part of the job.”

How He Makes His Clients Feel:

“We often forget celebrities are real people, and they are just looking for that good energy to be around when they’re in their most vulnerable state. Bringing that positive energy means everything to the client and to me as well. Getting glam is sometimes used as a way to cope and release stress, share their thoughts without judgment, relax before jumping into a high-pressure moment, and create meaningful relationships. At the end of the day, I love uplifting and supporting my clients beyond makeup.”