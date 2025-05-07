In The Chair With: Gabrielle Henderson

Courtesy of Gabrielle Henderson

“I was convinced I wanted to be a nurse until I was a senior in high school,” Celebrity hairstylist and scalp expert Gabrielle Henderson tells ESSENCE. But, following her older sister’s dream posed two small issues: “blood makes me faint and I’m a major germaphobe,” she says. “[So] I had to think about what else I was good at.” That’s when she recalled her mother letting her do her own hair for the first time in middle school.

“Of course, it broke off due to straightening it every day, but that led me to attempt to go natural twice,” Henderson says. First, in high school, which failed after going from watching YouTube videos of Black women styling their natural hair to premium AliExpress extensions. “But my mom refused to spend more than $200 on hair,” she recalls, until she was gifted four bundles of 24-inch body waves for prom. And, that’s when it clicked. “I still remember the feeling when my stylist turned me around in the chair to see my hair,” she says, switching her career to hairstyling.

After graduating from Paul Mitchell cosmetology school in just 10 months, she went on to apprentice for two salons before becoming a stylist at a natural hair salon—and of course, going natural again. “I maintained my natural hair for 10 years before I decided to get a pixie cut in my 20s,” she says. After questioning her place in the industry, she went out on a limb. “I moved into a salon suite with my five clients and spent the next four years building my clientele and my brand.”

Not long after, Henderson was noticed by salon-exclusive hair care brand Wella Professionals, who offered her a position as an educator after she excelled in one of their haircare projects. But, her clients are who keep her the most driven. “The ability to hear or see a vision my client has for their hair and exceed those expectations,” she says, is her mission. “I love to hear ‘I trust you,’ because you really are in good hands when you’re in my chair.”

Below, Henderson shares her top tip for healthy hair, what she’s learned from her clients, and the deeper message behind her work.

Her Current Favorite Products

“For myself, I’m using the Nioxin Hair Fall Defense System. The shampoo and serum are great for my current hair goals, which are to increase my density, maintain length, and keep my hair on my head and not in my bathroom sink! As for my clients, they love the Nioxin Scalp Relief and Nioxin Scalp Recovery systems, specifically the serums. We live in a hot humid climate, so there’s a lot of protective styling (braids, twists, buns) happening. This is a great way to keep their scalp hydrated, itch, and flake-free.”

Her Favorite Hairstyles

“I love doing twists. Mini twists, twist out, flat twists, etc. It’s such a versatile style. I also love doing Tape-in extensions and Microlink/hand-tied extensions.”

Her Top Tip for Healthy Hair

“Having a consistent regimen is key. Properly shampoo your hair/scalp and deep condition weekly or bi-weekly. Also, avoid styles with too much tension or heat.”

A Hair Myth She’d Like to Debunk

“Drenching your hair in oil helps with dryness. It does not. Oil is a sealant, not a moisturizer. It has its place, but if not used properly it can cause more bad than good. For low porosity hair, it can dry your hair out even more, causing breakage.”

What She’s Learned From Her Clients

“They will follow me anywhere. They appreciate my care and consistency with their hair and know that I will go above and beyond for them if I can.”

How She Uplifts Her Clients

“They don’t have ‘bad’ or ‘difficult’ hair. I have a running joke with my clients that every time they think their hair is in bad shape, they come to the salon expecting to leave with a bob. Most times, all they need is guidance, and their hair needs a little extra TLC and a nice trim.”

The Deeper Message Behind Her Work

“We hear it all. The good, the bad, and the really ugly. I feel that even if someone is having a rough time in life, creating a safe space for them to relax and experience a bit of kindness and care for a few hours can uplift their spirits.”