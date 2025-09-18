Getty Images

“In The Chair With” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

You’ve seen her art grace the covers of magazines, perform on main stages, and dazzle red carpets from the Met Gala and beyond. Dee Carion is the mastermind behind Doechii’s artful beats, the avant garde lip and eyeliner designs that color our feeds, and the editorial-grade styles on stars such as Chappel Roan, Honey Balenciaga, Kehlani, SZA, and Ayo Edibiri.

“Beauty was one of the first ways I learned to shapeshift,” she tells ESSENCE. The MUA to the stars prides herself on pushing the limits of design, color, and how those can translate on our bodies. As a Scorpio, it only feels fitting that transformation would be her most realized form of creation. The face is a canvas and she takes that literally. Her soft glam looks are just as polished as her technicolor, surrealist creations, because at their core, it’s all about expression in every form.

From swiping her mom’s lipsticks to watching countless tutorials and hauls, beauty has been her creative outlet since childhood. “I’ve always had a fascination with anything art related and ultimately makeup is what became my truest outlet for creative expression,” she says. So much so, one of her formative beauty memories is a babysitter gifting her a mini kit of her own, “I remember when I was very little my babysitter bought me this amazing pink makeup case that had everything in it. I remember being so excited and literally putting the pressed glitter and lipgloss all over my face. I felt fab!”

Growing up in Portland and now residing in Los Angeles, the artist finds inspiration in the serendipitous moments around her and applies that to her own art. Her artistry is innate, a purpose she was meant to cultivate. Teaching herself much of what she knows from online tutorials and experimentation, she attributes her career evolution to “pure hustle, curiosity, and obsession.” Like many creatives today, she grew her platform via the internet, steadily, which led to her career today.

As for what keeps her going? “I love that I get to be creative. I love creating looks alongside my clients and doing something they wouldn’t typically do,” she says. “It’s fun to get them outside of their comfort zones! I also really enjoy the collaborative aspect of my job. I’ve had the honor of meeting and working with so many brilliant minds!”

Below, we catch up with Carrion who dishes on her favorite art form and how she brings her practice to life.

Her Favorite Products:

Rokael Beauty lashes, HUDA Beauty Faux Filler glosses, Blend Bunny Cosmetics eyeshadows, and Natasha Denona concealers. I use them on myself and in my kit. I’ve been obsessed.

Her Favorite Makeup Beats:

I always sneak in something unexpected. I LIVE for a creative eye. A little offbeat color, a textural moment. That’s where the vibe lives.

Her Top Makeup Tip:

Your fingers are the best brushes you own. Skin on skin—nothing blends better.

A Makeup Myth She Wants To Debunk:

That there are rules. If it makes you feel good, it’s valid.

A Beauty Trend She Loves:

I really love a 90’s glossy lid moment. Monochrome flush. Anything that feels undone but intentional. Like you did your makeup on the subway and you still look iconic.

How She Keeps Her Skin In Check:

Water. Sleep. SPF. Double cleansing. And knowing when to leave it alone. Sometimes your skin just wants a break from the performance. Nighttime is spa time. Cleansing balm, gel cleanser, toner, serums, moisturizer. Maybe a face oil if I’m feeling extra. Lip mask always.

What She’s Learned From Her Clients:

I’ve learned how powerful collaboration can be. When glam, styling, photography, and direction are in sync, it doesn’t just elevate the look—it elevates the person.

How She Uplifts Her Clients:

I don’t have any catchphrases, but I think the act of being seen, touched gently, and made to feel beautiful is inherently uplifting. The process itself becomes the affirmation.