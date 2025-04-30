In The Chair With: Dereq Clark

Courtesy of Dereq Clark

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

Memories in the barbershop are deeply embedded in hair stylist and Wella Professionals Ambassador Dereq Clark’s head. “We would often get designs created in our hair using the hair clippers, and [his barber] would color in the lines with different colors, similar to a colored pencil,” he tells ESSENCE. At school the next day, he was treated as an art piece, in which his classmates stopped and stared.

“I didn’t realize it at the time, but in grade school, I was always on the playground taking down the little girls’ ponytails and barrettes, and literally redoing their hairstyles,” he says. From wearing braided hair in middle school to a low fade by high school (between failed attempts at using the S-curl system), Clark’s hair was quietly being revealed as his destiny. “Maybe it was fate that I would become a hairstylist one day.”

Starting hair at a young age, the stylist attended cosmetology school through his high school vocational program, before earning his hair license and building his clientele with staff and students at Indiana State University. Then, he moved to New York and worked at several salons, from Ursula Stephen Salon (founded by Rihanna and Zendaya’s hair stylist) to an Aveda concept salon, Wayne Agassis Salon, with his career gaining footing through photo shoots and fashion shows.

In 2021, the now Atlanta-based stylist became a Wella Professionals Ambassador, providing expertise on all hair textures, dimensional color, and trending cutting techniques, which is what he’s known for. Between brand and education events, to hosting his own classes teaching stylists how to color “The Dereq C Way,” Clark says his favorite part about what he does is the transformation.

“What I love most about what I do is the ability to turn something from drab to literally fab,” he says. “I literally have people who cry in the chair because they’ve never seen themselves in such a beautiful light – that lets me know that I am fulfilling my passion.”

Below, Clark shares his favorite hairstyles, hair myths he’d like to debunk, and how he uplifts his clients.

His Current Favorite Products

“I love using Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue treatment as a lead and strengthening treatment on all hair types and textures because it strengthens hair in 90 seconds. For my clients specifically, I also love using the Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri Enrich line and the Wella Professionals Fusion Intense Repair Mask to protect hair against future mechanical damage and breakage that may occur during combing.”

His Favorite Hairstyles

“My favorite hairstyle to do on a lot of my clients is my signature tousled beach waves, I love free flowing, lived in, no fuss type of hair. Most of the time they’ve never actually tried waves before, but they end up loving the look as this hairstyle translates well on almost all hair types and textures. There are variations depending on whether it’s styled on a bob or a long-layered haircut, but it typically looks chic on almost anyone.”

His Top Tip For Healthy Hair

“My top tip for healthy hair would be low manipulation. The less you manipulate the hair, the healthier your hair will be.”

A Hair Myth He’d Like To Debunk

“A hair myth I’d like to debunk is that protective styling like braids, sew-ins, and lace wigs that require glue always protect the hair. In reality, if you’re not careful, these hairstyles can cause more damage. Like I mentioned before, the less you manipulate the hair, the healthier it will be. Some of these hairstyles can cause way too much tension, leading to breakage, thinning, and damage to the hair.”

What He’s Learned From His Clients

“Something I’ve learned from my clients that has deeply moved me is to live my purpose and believe in myself as they do. A lot of times, in my head I’m just doing hair, but to them, it’s like they’re in the presence of a celebrity. It takes me aback because I don’t see myself that way. However, if that’s how they perceive me, I’ll embrace it.”

How He Uplifts His Clients

“When it comes to hair color, I always tell my clients that it’s not about whether they can or can’t have a specific hair color like blonde but about choosing the right tone that hair color that complements them. The right shade can bring out their personality, eye color, or skin complexion, which can help them to feel more confident.”

The Deeper Message Behind His Work

“I feel like being a hairstylist is like being a healer because we don’t just do hair behind the chair. As a stylist, we also serve as therapists, counselors, mentors, and more. It’s one of the most interpersonal careers you can pursue, allowing you to build a personal relationship with each individual you touch and service.”