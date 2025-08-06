In The Chair With: Davontaé Washington

@iamdavontae / Instagram

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists and makeup artists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal beauty and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top glam tips.

Davontaé Washington has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s top hair artists thanks to his expertise at styling natural hair, wigs, and extensions. R&B sirens Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, and Normani and rap queens Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are just a handful of women who are hooked on him like a good beat.

“I love to give [my clients] something that is fun, flirty, and makes them feel like a confident woman,” he tells ESSENCE. And the confidence oozes with every flip of their flowing tresses.

Long before Washington landed in Los Angeles, he grew up spending summers at his dad’s barber shop in New Orleans. The smell of barbicide and sight of a fresh fade still evokes nostalgia for him. However, Washington admits that as a kid he naturally gravitated towards playing with his cousins’ Barbie dolls and My Little Pony toys.

“I used to color the manes with Sharpies and give it highlights. Burn the dolls’ hair with the curling iron, not realizing that it was synthetic and it couldn’t curl,” he says.

Washington was finally able to “spread his wings” and leave his “super religious roots” when he enrolled as a kinesiology major at Grambling State University. A comb and curling iron was always within reach, as he transformed his fellow cheerleading teammates’ hair. The campus hairdresser went on to style the Student Government Association’s executive board members.

While completing his undergraduate studies at Grambling, Washington served in the National Guard and that later brought him to Texas. “I just knew that I didn’t want to do the military full-time and I didn’t want to be a physical therapist or an occupational therapist. I really wanted to do hair,” he says. So after graduating college, he studied at Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy in Dallas and obtained his cosmetology license.

Washington eventually began working with style architect J. Bolin, who is known for dressing the biggest acts in gospel music. An urgent call for him to fly out to La-La-Land to work with singer and actress Michelle Williams was all it took to convince the rising hairstylist that he wanted to work with celebrities. Six months later, he packed his bags and kit for a life-changing move.

Today, you may find Washington working mane magic with longtime clients or making red carpet moves with Keke Palmer and Ciara. No matter how long the days are, it never gets old for him. Washington shares with ESSENCE, “ I feel truly blessed for my gift, the people that I work with, and the experiences that we’re allowed to have with each other.”

Read on to discover the one product Washington uses on all his clients, the type of flat iron he highly recommends, and more.

His favorite hairstyles:

“I don’t really have a favorite hairstyle. I think my clients naturally gravitate towards me and my work when it comes to wigs because I love to make something look as natural as possible. As if it’s growing right out of your scalp — no matter if it’s an updo, a ponytail, or just something down and flowy. Coco Jones always says that ‘I do witchcraft’ on her wigs because I just turn it out!”

His current favorite products

“I love those Cécred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops. I don’t know what southern voodoo they put in it, but it is working. I use it on every single one of my clients. It doesn’t matter what ethnicity they are. It is truly life-changing!

There’s also Wella Ultimate Repair Conditioner. It’s like a deep conditioning treatment that helps women who have colored hair or anything processed like from relaxers. It really, really smooths the hair.”

His top tip for healthy hair:

“Get your hair cut. I can’t say that enough. Find someone who specializes in cutting, who knows exactly what to do because there is a difference between trimming and cutting your hair. A big difference. So first, find someone who knows what they’re doing and allow them to do their job.

Also, keep a flat iron off of your hair and know the type of flat iron to use when you do. Stay away from titanium and use ceramic so that you’re not burning your ends.”

A hair myth he wants to debunk:

“Whatever you do and you think it works for you, go for it. I remember growing up and I used to see my sisters put a little concoction of mayonnaise, eggs, and other stuff together to deep condition. I don’t know if it’s really a thing that works, but they thought it did.”

How he uplifts his clients:

“I get the opportunity to make people feel seen and beautiful. Hair to some women… it’s their crown. To change the trajectory of their day, their mood, their feeling, it’s very touching. It’s more than just hair. It’s storytelling. It’s a transformation. It’s a connection.”

What he has learned from his clients:

“We live in a time where everything is about social media, the likes, and having the numbers up there. I would be lying if I say I wasn’t a victim of that at one point. But as long as I can create a look, go home smiling and happy with my work just how my artists put out these songs, that’s what matters. I get my joy from that!”