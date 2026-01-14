In The Chair With: Danessa Myricks

Composite by India Espy-Jones

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists and makeup artists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal beauty and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top glam tips.

Growing up, the youngest of nine siblings, Danessa Myricks was raised in humble beginnings. The Queens-born artist felt ostracized and underrepresented in the beauty space while suffering colorism and texturism throughout her teen years, ultimately leading to Danessa Myricks Beauty.

“During my experience as a young teen, young professional Black woman in corporate, it was very difficult for me to find my space, to see myself represented, or even find products that could work for me,” she tells ESSENCE. “I literally was an outsider, just looking at the experience of other people, wanting to be a part of it, not feeling really considered, and, quite frankly, not feeling beautiful.”

Before launching her renowned brand, Myricks worked as a sales expert at a publishing company that photographed Black hairstyles. She traveled to salons to sell magazine photo shoot packages to hairdressers. There, her fascination grew as “our beauty” was celebrated. However, the single mom of two saw her livelihood flash before her eyes when she was laid off after the company stopped production. Her passion fueled her entrepreneurial drive as she reclaimed her destiny and started over.

Eventually, she assisted the late photographer Eric von Lockhart, whom she credits with helping her soar in the industry. Their work with Hype Hair magazine allowed Myricks to contact the magazine’s editor to write free editorial content in exchange for her makeup artistry. Throughout the years, Myricks said she traded her services without charge just to show up as a creative and build her credibility. “He allowed me to come to the studio, watch him, and he gave me my very first break. Through him, I was able to find space for myself,” she says.

Without formal training, Myricks created educational DVDs as a gateway tool to further her career. By doing so, she bridged her expertise in building relationships through events like the Bronner Brothers’ show by transforming bare faces, unveiling makeup tricks, and sustaining her brand’s authenticity. She then traveled to different countries, teaching pro-makeup artistry to attract clientele, leading to a partnership with Benefit Cosmetics. She served her beauty community through developing, reinvigorating, and distributing millions of products, especially through “color and complexion.”

The visionary became a mogul in the making as she traveled the world, teaching masterclasses while formulating her products—shaping her business morale for Danessa Myricks Beauty. Since the pandemic halted her travel plans, the owner had the perfect opportunity to shift her “DMB University” to a digital platform on which she and international educators offered makeup tutorials following the mantra of connecting “heart to mind, to beauty.”

Myricks’ brand’s evolution attests to her creative expression, her social media presence, and the ingredients in her products. The philosophy and allure behind Myricks’ blurred effect in her line stemmed from listening to makeup experts, who considered skin texture the “universal concern.”During the pandemic, Danessa Myricks researched and discovered Upsalite—a raw ingredient blended into her Blurring Balm Powder, creating a one-of-a-kind formula that minimizes excess oil and pores while supporting a concise skincare routine. The balm improves accessibility for pro-level artistry and beginners. “If it’s a balm, somebody can just take it with their fingers. You don’t need to be a pro. You don’t need a brush or a sponge. You can use your fingers and apply,” she said.

Whether wearing blue eyeliner, a shade her mother encouraged her to wear, or the “common thread” for her brand, the makeup artist explored ways to make her supporters feel glamorous. Mixing textures and pigments tells a whimsical tale of how the depth of color alludes to uniqueness in makeup artistry.

“Even three, four, five shades deeper than me, I considered you. But at the same time, the fairest of the fair, they know that I considered them as well,” she says. “That’s the fun that I have behind the scenes, bringing these dreams of what color and texture can look like and making it super digestible for the average everyday customer.”

Below, Danessa Myricks goes into detail about her favorite makeup trends, products, and more.

Her Favorite Makeup Trends

“What one person might think is bizarre, that’s my favorite thing. I love seeing people express themselves uniquely through beauty. Somebody doing a perfect red lip can bring joy to my heart, or learning how to do a simple wing liner gets me really excited. But at the same time, give me a wet, glassy, blue or black smoky eye. Whether it’s full coverage, whether it’s no makeup makeup—I just love seeing skin look like skin, regardless of the beat. I’m excited to see people explore makeup more.”

Her Favorite Makeup Era

“The 90s was where I really saw Black beauty come to life—the music videos, on the runways, the artists were doing their big one during that time. That period was amazing. I also love that 2015-2016 era, people loving makeup and putting it on, all at once.”

A Makeup Myth She Wants to Debunk

“People think that they can’t wear certain colors. You just need to know how it works with your undertone. Many people think they can’t do a smoky eye because they have hooded eyes. You can explore and play with your eye shape.

Misconceptions around the finish of the skin— I have oily skin, but that doesn’t mean that I want my skin to be matte all the time! You can have oily skin and like a dewy finish, and your makeup can [last] all day. It’s really about understanding how it works for you.”

Her Current Favorite Products

“Even if I’m not using color, I’ll throw on some concealer and the Universal Balm Powder, and feel put together. I think one product I’ll carry in my bag is Color Fix because it can do anything.

I live in those Neutrogena masks. I just love putting on a mask and watching some TV. That’s such an easy self-care moment. I’m into layering fragrance. I was a one-note person, but [Jackie Aina’s] newest “She Was Here” fragrance—I’m obsessed. I’m expanding my personalization of the beauty experience. That’s the space that I’m in right now.”

Her Top Makeup Tips

“People struggle with wanting everything on their face to disappear, and that’s not always the case. People use way more makeup than they actually need, and the action of putting on more makeup makes you put more makeup on, which makes you have creasing. I always tell people, start with less. It lasts longer.

Multi-priming is something I preach. You may be oily in your T-zone and dry everywhere else, or vice versa. Prepping and priming your skin strategically according to your face, really paying attention to your skin. The name of our complexion line is called Yummy Skin. Yummy means ‘Your Unique, Most Magical You.’ It’s really an identifier, so people can get into the mindset that this is about you. You have to explore your own face and apply things in a way that makes sense for you.”

Her Legacy

“I want to prove to this brand that you can create a space where everybody sees themselves and can participate—all the time. I want this brand to be a safe space for beauty. If you have experienced wanting to consume something and knowing for sure that you weren’t considered—once you feel that, you can’t unfeel it.

The idea of everybody walking up to this space and feeling somebody reaching out to hug them, that’s the legacy that I want to leave. It is possible to consider everyone and be successful, that’s the dream.”