In The Chair With: Nasee Yehuda

Nasee Yehuda



“In The Chair With” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

Barbering isn’t just a profession—it’s an art form, a community hub, and for some, a lifeline. Nasee Yehuda knows this firsthand. With a pair of clippers in hand since the age of 11, his journey from a self-taught barber to an educator and competitor on some of the world’s biggest barbering stages is nothing short of inspiring.

Born into a household where grooming was a necessity, Yehuda’s first set of clippers came from his father. “He was the one who kept me groomed, and I tried to duplicate his work when I felt he took too long to keep me fresh,” he says. But what started as a hobby soon became something more—a calling he couldn’t ignore. “I wasn’t always passionate about cutting hair,” he admits. “It was a way to keep busy because my parents were strict. Other kids had a curfew. I had to come straight home from school,” Yehuda continues. “Cutting hair gave me an outlet to make friends outside of the school setting. A social life. I always used to say, ‘I am the barbershop!’”

While pursuing a degree in Architectural Engineering—following in the footsteps of his father, who worked for NASA—Yehuda found himself increasingly drawn to the world of barbering. “I realized this was my calling when I couldn’t put the clippers down,” he says. “I flunked out of college trying to perfect my craft.”

Determined to hone his skills, he attended His and Hers Barber School in Chicago, where he balanced school in the morning with cutting hair late into the night. His relentless dedication paid off—Yehuda went on to compete in and judge some of the most prestigious barber battles, including Bronner Bros, America’s Beauty Show, and CT Barber Expo. Today, he’s a proud member of Wahl Professional’s elite educational team, standing alongside the best in the industry.

Below, Yehuda opens up about his barbering tips, favorite products, and more.

His current favorite products:

Wahl Pro’s Vapor Clippers fade, smooth and sculpt effortlessly, and have a long battery life. The Wahl Pro Legend Clippers are great for stretched fades with more of a transitional blend. The Vanish Shaver is my go-to for clean ups whenever tapering or fading, perfect for touch ups if I’m traveling without a straight razor for hairlines. Last but not least, the Cordless Detailer Li Trimmers are my hitters that lock my looks in when it comes to line ups and details!

His favorite hairstyles:

My favorite hairstyles are low fades, high tops, fades, mohawks and designs. These styles are in high demand, and it’s good that I can stay relevant in an ever changing industry where my client business keeps me sharp.

His top tip for healthy hair:

My top tips for healthy hair would be to make sure you are getting proper rest, taking vitamins, drinking water and keeping your hair clean and conditioned consistently.

A hair myth he wants to debunk:

Clients think that cutting their hair against the grain is cutting their waves out or going too low. An experienced barber will know how to keep all types of textures and styles up to date.

What he’s learned from his clients:

I learned from them that I would become an award winning barber with a celebrity clientele. They told me that the world would one day know my name, and I’ve always appreciated the faith because I’m here now.

How he uplifts his clients:

I definitely feel like being a barber is somewhat of a healer. We have the power to change someone’s appearance which ultimately alters the way they perceive themselves. I tell my clients that every day is a new day to get it right. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over, and even then, it ain’t over. Never give up on your dreams and never stop believing in yourself or others. There’s good in everyone.