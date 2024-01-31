In The Chair With: Kim Kimble

Photo: Courtesy of Kim Kimble.

“I was destined for this,” says celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble when asked about her passion for hair care. Kimble, who’s worked on set for Euphoria, with Angela Bassett, Beyoncé, Zendaya, is a veteran in the game. As a child, Kimble dedicated her time to perfecting her hairstyling craft by practicing on dolls’ hair, and helping out in her mother’s salon, as a shampooist, in Chicago. Kimble later took the career path even more seriously when she turned 19, studying at Sassoon Academy and Universal College of Beauty in Los Angeles. “I also took classes wherever I could find them,” she adds.

This hunger for success led her to land her first major gig, a year after opening her first salon, working on the set of Robert Townsend’s iconic (with equally iconic hair looks) film, B.A.P.S. Later came her work on The Jamie Foxx Show, Deliver Us From Eva, and Dreamgirls. And in 2016, she launched her own line of products, under her own name, that now includes everything from a Vapor Infusion flat iron and decadent curl cream, to most recently, a stunning collection of wigs that launched last year. But more than anything, her favorite part about what she does is helping her clients transform. “I love making them feel beautiful.”

Her current favorite brands

“Definitely Kim Kimble and amika!”

Her favorite styles to do on clients

“Anything long and sexy.”

Her top healthy hair tips

“Drink a lot of water, use silk pillow cases and bonnets at night, and, of course, do a lot of hydrating masks and hot oil treatments in the winter.”

A hair myth she wants to debunk

“It’s not true that hair grows faster when it’s dirty. Keep your scalp clean.”

How she uplifts her clients:

“They’re my biggest inspirations. I always tell them that feeling good starts with great hair.”