The Importance Of Reapplying Sunscreen Over Your Makeup

Shutterstock / Semachkovsky

Although summer is slowly ending, some habits shouldn’t die with it. Sunscreen is a skincare habit that must take place all year long. Whether you have on makeup or not. TikTok has sparked a debate that has been thriving all summer long: how do we put sunscreen over makeup? It’s easy to assume we only need a little sunscreen in our skincare regimens. But, the reality is we should reapply it throughout the day, no matter the season.

We’ve brought in two experts to ensure we have you covered on this much-needed topic. Dr. Elena Jones is a dermatologist who is loved by celebrities like Pharell. Her passion for skin health has made her clients feel renewed when coming into her office. Alongside her in this discussion is makeup artist Kierra Lanice. Through her artistry, she has created beauty looks guaranteed to be your latest inspo. Both women firmly believe in the active benefits of prioritizing skin health.

Read on below to learn more.

The importance of SPF reapplication

“It is important to reapply sunscreen because sunscreens are not designed to last all day. Most sunscreens offer, at best, 80 min of protection,” says Dr. Jones. Sunscreens can break down for a variety of reasons. The ingredients in sunscreen break down over time when exposed to UV rays. This affects the product’s ability to protect our skin fully. It’s best to reapply before the breakdown process is complete. In addition to this, environmental stressors and sweat can also have an impact on the longevity of sunscreen.

There is a solution to most sunscreens breaking down. However, it comes with a sacrifice. Dr. Jones informs us, “total physical blockers such as zinc oxide offer longer sun protection, but few of us want to walk around with a white band across our faces.” Sunscreen has come a long way, but some areas for growth remain. Hopefully, we can walk around without worrying about white casts in time. Until then, reapplication for 500 it is!

Side effects of not reapplying

Being a sun-kissed baddie could cost you over time. Avoiding reapplication, regardless of your skin being covered by makeup, can increase the risk of skin cancer. Dr. Jones also warns those with skin diseases such as lupus, melasma, and sun allergies known as photodermatitis.

Exposure to the sun, skin diseases, and allergies can increase the risk of illness. “People with lupus are more at risk of worsening their lupus when exposed to the sun. Those with melasma or other types of hyperpigmentation are more at risk for worsening their discoloration without adequate sun protection,” says Dr. Jones.

Best way to reapply sunscreen over makeup

So, the million-dollar question is: What is the best way to reapply? Lanice has the answer to all our problems. “The best way to reapply is to use a powder or spray sunscreen on your face, neck, chest, and hands!” She also recommends choosing your reapplication type according to your skin type. A powder will benefit those with oily skin, while a spray could rehydrate and achieve a dewy finish for dry skin.

Keeping our face healthy

Protecting our makeup is just as important as protecting our skin. Thankfully, reapplying your sunscreen doesn’t mean your makeup has to suffer. Lanice recommends using a single Kleenex to blot the center of our face or any unwanted dewy areas. Following up with a powder can also benefit oily skin or achieve a matte finish. “You can also reapply using a tinted sunscreen, then use a setting powder instead of a traditional pressed powder,” says Lanice.

Product recommendations

Lanice recommends Milani Cosmetics MAKE IT LAST—SUNSCREEN SETTING SPRAY SPF 30, Black Girl Sunscreen—Make It Glow™ SPF 30, and CAY SKIN—Isle Nourishing Body Mist SPF 50 with Sea Moss and Hyaluronic Acid. All can be beneficial for reapplication and maintaining your beauty look of choice. If you are pregnant or have a skin disease, contact your local dermatologists for recommendations.