ICYMI: Must-See Celeb Beauty Moments From The Weekend

The past few days were full of celebrity beauty looks we can’t wait to recreate. Hollywood’s favorites attended events – from fashion shows to award ceremonies – and gave their looks there all this weekend. With that, we’ve certainly pinpointed our favorite celebrity beauty moments: pink lipsticks, pin-thin brows, dewy finishes, and matte beats included. Overall? Certainly enough inspiration to take us through the end of the year.

For many celebrities, the Balenciaga fashion show – unusually presented in Los Angeles this season – was the best time for a beauty moment. Attendees included Flo Milli in a flipped-end, platinum blonde wig; Ari Lennox, in classic french tips and half-up half-down hairdo; and Justine Skye, who appeared in glasses over her makeup-free face.

As they sat in the front row, Cardi B walked on the runway with sharp eyebrows – a beauty look JT cosigned for her birthday photoshoot. Both Cardi and JT paired the classic ‘90s brows with bold statements: the former, a monroe piercing, black-lined red lip, and extra long lashes. As for JT? Black eyeshadow and (like SZA and Nicki Minaj) a pigmented pink lip.

Nails also drew in a lot of attention over the weekend. French tips were definitely in according to SZA and Nicki Minaj, who went with knife sharp tips filled with gold-toned jewels. And while Victoria Monet and Cardi B went with neutral-toned claws, Flo Milli, Justine Skye and JT were in a darker mood with black nails.

Below, take a look back at 8 celebrity beauty moments you may have missed over the weekend.