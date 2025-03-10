@doechii / Instagram

As the beauty cycle continues, Paris Fashion Week overtakes award show season this week, inviting celebrities to the front row for gag-worthy, high fashion moments. Meanwhile, health and wellness offers a more intimate approach, as International Women’s Day reveals the beauty in the unseen.

Doechii’s rise to stardom landed her front row at a number of shows, including Louis Vuitton, where she donned an earth-toned mani, raw contour, and a gold tooth. ESSENCE’s March/April cover star, supermodel Tyra Banks, returned to fashion week for the Balenciaga show, attending in a braided slick back and smoky shadow highlighted with a pink metallic. Then, Naomi Campbell arrived at the Louvre for the first time in her career, marking the memory with a bouffant coif and her eyes encircled with dark liner.

Rihanna celebrated her womanhood with a never-before-seen photo of her after labor, cradling her then newborn with a short, pale pink manicure. Actress Taylour Paige-Angulo opened up about her endometriosis, a uterine tissue disease, in honor of “women who had to hold a lot of pain.” To close out the week, Destiny’s Child and Solange showed appreciation for matriarch Ms. Tina Knowles as they all leaned in for a women’s day kiss.

In case you missed it, take a look at 17 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.