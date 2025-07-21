ICYMI: Tracee Ellis Ross’s Solo Travel Beauty, And More

@traceeelissross / Instagram

Missed the latest in celebrity beauty? No need to fret. This week, inspiration was a brief overview of the season’s top trends: sun-kissed blush, pink lip gloss, and wet hairdos.

Tracee Ellis Ross is on a solo traveling kick, which means a slicked back chignon, a lipstick-matching manicure, and a single layer of sun-kissed blush were perfect for the busy days. Solange, on the other hand, had all the time in the world to run her natural hair through a fountain. And glossy lips took reign over lipstick yet again for African artists Ayra Starr and Tyla. The former paired her lip with a pixie cut and champagne shadow, while the latter went with blue eyeliner and braids to match her party girl era.

On the red carpet, Taraji P. Henson attended Megan Thee Stallion’s first Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in Boho braids with a shaved side and the beauty supply store’s best-selling lip combo: Ruby Kisses Lip Oil in “Rosewood”and Liner in “Sienna Brown.” Meanwhile, Lizzo was on an Ibiza vacation in a blond wig and bedazzled manicure. Then, Tems performed at the FIFA World Cup in a red and gold makeup look. As for, Lori Harvey and her mother, Marjorie Harvey? They went to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter in almost identical (and very natural) beauty looks.

In case you missed it, scroll on for 9 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.