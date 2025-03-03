ICYMI: Tracee Ellis Ross's Red Marni Lip, And More

Delphine Achard/WWD via Getty Images

From Milan Fashion Week—this season was known for their star-studded runways—to awards shows and the parties after, you didn’t have to search high or low for beauty inspo last week. In other words: matte makeup returned, Hollywood curls were in, and blush replaced contour.

Instead of sitting front row, Tracee Ellis Ross walked the Marni show in a deep red lip (which matched her nails), glass lids and a wet slick back. Doechii, who performed on tour with Tyler, The Creator, wore her hair in two fluffy braids with loosened ends. Then, supermodel Jourdan Dunn attended the Brits in a pixie cut and a metallic-tipped manicure.

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson and Oprah served class—pairing suits with a box braided bun and Hollywood curls respectively. For the Vanity Fair Oscars afters, makeup artist Sheika Daley dressed up Da’Vine Joy Randolph in an espresso beauty look which complimented her dark copper bob.

Below, take a look at 15 of this week’s best celebrity beauty moments.