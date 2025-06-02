ICYMI: Teyana Taylor’s Pixie Cut, And More

@thombrowne / Instagram

What makes a trend? For celebrities this week, the latest in hair, makeup, and nails were exalted through specific colors, styles, and of course, the agreement on what’s in this season. From ombré glass nails to scarf-covered “recession blonde” roots, the beauty looks were all in the details.

Beyoncé—in a loose wave blowout and red manicure—closed the New York leg of her Cowboy Carter tour on Thursday. In the crowd were stars like Doechii, who, for one, rocked cow print French tips, a dark lip, and long braids under a scarf and cowboy hat. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs was on a tour of her own, with her hairstylist giving an up close look at a blue-streaked wig he installed at midnight in just 30 seconds.

Like Beyoncé and Doechii, Mary J. Blige turned her root-covering scarf into the most chic recession indicator (and hair trend), while her red pedicure and pink lip gloss had a summer-ready warmth. Then, Oyinda turned her classic manicure futuristic with a set of brown ombré glass French tips, while Teyana Taylor doubled down on this year’s hottest hair trend: the pixie cut.

In case you missed it, take a look at 7 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week below.