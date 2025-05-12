ICYMI: Taraji P. Henson's Cowboy Carter Grills, And More

@tarajiphenson / Instagram

Last week’s Met Gala set the tone for the best celebrity beauty moments this week. From high glam grills at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour to natural beauty looks on Mother’s Day, this week was all about both the minimal and the maximal.

Beyoncé went all-Americana with blonde barrel curls and ruby red nails to close out her 5th show in Los Angeles. In the crowd, Taraji P. Henson and her hairstylist Tym Wallace showed up in matching opalescent grills with the former in a dirty blonde pompadour pixie. While Halle Berry, in a top hat and chignon, had a glass after the Met, Lizzo and her mother wiped their lipstick off for a martini hour on Mother’s Day.

Ciara exposed the cornrows under her slicked back Met Gala pixie, and Tracee Ellis Ross dumped a week’s worth of beauty moments from her time in New York. This included everything from red lipstick and no-noicures, to sheet masks and slicked buns. To close the week, models Paloma Elsesser and Alva Claire were in recovery mode, ending the busy week with health-centric staples: stretchy black headbands, squash and peas, and a bit of chapstick to replace makeup.

In case you missed it, take a look at 10 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.