Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This week, beauty was all about setting the trends—then, breaking them. 2025 is the year of the pixie cut, as proved by a number of celebrities this season, but there’s always an outlier. Meanwhile, minimalist French tips are turning maximal, ‘90s brows are being reinvented, and hair fashion is making a much needed comeback.

Taraji P. Henson and Teyana Taylor attended their premiere for Tyler Perry’s Straw in matching pixie cuts: the former, drenched in a gel pompadour, while the latter wore extra-short old Hollywood waves. Keke Palmer was honored at the Culture Creators Awards brunch, arriving with her signature red hair drawn back into a bun. Like Palmer, Tems’s brows found a middle ground between the pencil-thin ‘90s and tapered 2010s, while cat eyelashes slimmed out her black-lined eyes.

Meanwhile, Teezo Touchdown carried men’s beauty: a reflective manicure, silver grillz, and dirtied eyeliner. Megan Thee Stallion delivered a smorgasbord of summer nail inspo, from fruit-adorned French tips to claws full of illusion. Then, Doja Cat rejected her usual short hair for a wispy bang and classically-lined lip. But, model Jazzelle Zanaughtti was this week’s most extreme beauty case. From purple lipstick and beaded eyebrows, to dual-toned eyes and colorful, stiff hair attachments, this week ended with a pop art beauty moments.

In case you missed it, take a look at 9 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.