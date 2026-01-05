@solangeknowles / Instagram

We’re only five days into 2026 and our favorite celebrities are already as inspiring as ever in the beauty department. The past week’s best looks marked the transition from the festive season to something much more serious.

A playful Solange, for one, adorned her eyes with yellow sequins in place of eyeshadow. Like Solange, whose textured tresses framed her bejeweled look, Doechii’s hair blew across her face with nothing but a rose metallic lip in view. For Tracee Ellis Ross, a red lip—matching her nails, of course—and extra-extra-long ponytail did the trick.

Venus Williams married her beloved Andrea Preti in a beach-side beauty look: a bold, red lip which was the same shade as her sister Serena Williams’s manicure. Meanwhile, Cardi B’s blonde bob and ultra-arched brows meant business. That said, is it safe to say we’re not leaving bobs in 2025?

Below, take a look at all the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.