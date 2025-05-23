ICYMI: Sabrina Elba's Cannes Beauty, And More

Pierre Suu/GC Images

This week, beauty had no secrets: our favorite celebrities exposed all the pro tips, treatments, and products behind their best beauty moments. From facials worth over $1,000 dollars in creams and serums, to the most affordable routines you wouldn’t expect, we couldn’t look away (even if we wanted to).

Sabrina Elba arrived at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in her new S’Able Labs Moringa Lip Salve (which took three years and over 80 samples to develop) paired with a soft, chestnut flush using Refy Beauty’s Cream Bronzer dabbed into her lustrous cheeks. Joining her in France, Halle Berry and Naomi Ackie had almost opposite hair looks: the former, short and brown, while the latter opted for long and black. Just after launching her beauty and wellness brand, Brunel, Jasmine Tookes gave us a peak into her purse: a lip tint, brow pomade, compact, lipstick, and of course, her Awakening Body Oil.

Angel Reese’s skincare bill this week was expensive, to say the least: a $120 dollar cleanser, a $310 dollar eye cream, a $535 dollar serum, finished with a whopping $305 dollar facial mist. Meanwhile, Alva Claire used minimal makeup on her brows because they required nothing but a smooth, pin-thin line. Aweng Choul took the pixie trend to the next level, opting for a skull-scratching bald cut instead. Alternatively, Jodie Turner-Smith showed just how versatile a cut that short can actually be: the perfect base for a wig install.

In case you missed it, take a look back at the best beauty moments from the week.