ICYMI: Rihanna’s Smurfs Premiere Beauty Look, And More

When it comes to midsummer beauty looks, you may expect fresh skin to replace makeup and for braided styles to be abound. Meanwhile, our favorite celebrity muses had other trends in mind.

A pregnant Rihanna—alongside her toddler sons—attended the Smurfs premiere in a messy bun, a berry lip, and layered blush (the Fenty Cheeks Powder Blush in “Lolly Poppy” and “Tutu Turnt” to be exact). Doechii and actress Temi Otedola’s braids were the protective style inspiration we needed: from floor-sweeping cornrows to open-ended box braids. Then, FKA Twigs reminded us to exfoliate as her SFX artist turned her skin into snake scales.

The perfect lip combo does exist. Rapper JT hosted a MAC launch party for her limited edition lip kit: the “Chestnut” Lip Pencil, MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in “Lipstick Snob,” and the classic Lip Glass. Singer Ayra Starr gave her pixie a middle part paired with martini green eyeshadow. Last but not least, Beyoncé took her Texan blonde curls to ATL ahead of her final two stops in Las Vegas this week.

In case you missed it, take a look at 7 of the best beauty moments from the week.