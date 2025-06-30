ICYMI: Rihanna’s ‘90s Fashion Week Glam, And More

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Over the past week, celebrity beauty looks were in full summer mode. Think: vacation-ready hair and makeup moments defining the best looks. From ‘90s glam on the front row at Paris men’s week to ground-reaching festival braids, the biggest inspiration this season wasn’t hard to find.

Rihanna attended A$AP Rocky’s AWGE show, with their son Riot. in a supermodel makeup look fit for the catwalk: a dark lip liner, lipstick, and gloss with the Fenty Beauty Cream Blush in “Petal Poppin’.”

At Amiri, singer Amaarae channeled Pamela Anderson with a teased red updo, which color-matched her blush, paired with cloudy black eyeshadow and a pale lip. Meanwhile, model Paloma Elsesser walked for Willy Chavarría in pastel shadow and lipstick with a bouffant pachuca hairstyle reminiscent of the 1940s.

FKA Twigs and Doechii’s biggest beauty moments were inspiration for ESSENCE Festival this weekend. The former performed at the Shed in a rough cut pixie hidden under a blonde wig, and the latter, went the complete opposite direction with floor-sweeping braids at the UK’s Glastonbury festival. To end the week, a red-lipped and slicked back Tracee Ellis Ross reunited with her Girlfriends in a PATTERN Beauty campaign.

In case you missed it, take a look back at 9 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.